U.S. Bank's Skyline Branch in Idaho Falls closed last week.
U.S. Bankcorp, U.S. Bank's parent company, is consolidating physical branches and focusing resources on online banking. As a result, the Skyline Branch, located at 1555 W. Broadway St., closed Wednesday.
Customers increasingly prefer digital banking tools, according to Evan Lapiska, U.S. Bank's vice president public of affairs and corporate communications.
"Customers’ preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms and a desire for greater simplicity," Lapiska said in an email. "As we evolve along with our customers, we are reevaluating our physical footprint and, in some instances, consolidating a limited number of branch locations in select markets."
U.S. Bankcorp could close as many as 450 branches nationwide in the next few years, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Three U.S. Bank branches closed this month in the Boise area, BoiseDev reported.
U.S. Bank's downtown Idaho Falls and First Street branches remain open.
The company will look to reinvest in "core retail banking markets in the form of new, relocated or redesigned physical locations by the end of 2020," Lapiska said.