Oil Companies-Profits
FILE — High gas prices are shown as a pedestrian waits to cross the street in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. Oil companies were swimming in record profits the last few months. They were benefiting from high energy costs at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record.

