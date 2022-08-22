Walmart Abortion Coverage

A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart, on Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H.

 Charles Krupa

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion.

In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.”

