Grant Thompson and his mother, Michele, look at an iPhone in the family's kitchen in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The 14-year-old stumbled upon a bug in the iPhone's FaceTime group-chatting feature on Jan. 19 while calling his friends to play a video game. With the bug, a FaceTime group-chat user calling another iPhone, iPad or Mac computer could hear audio, even if the receiver did not accept the call. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff)