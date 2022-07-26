Isaias and Hector
Isaias Arreola, owns and operates both Tropical Paradise food trucks with the help of employee Hector Ramirez. 

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Yellowstone Food Village has become home to six new food trucks set to open within the month, bringing increased culture and cuisine to the Idaho Falls area.

"We have had just the La Carreta taco truck for a little while now but will have five more trucks opening (in July) and one more opening the first of August," said Bryan Magleby, executive director for the Idaho Innovation Center.

Tropical Paradise Food Truck
The Tropical Paradise Food Truck is set to open within the next two weeks.

