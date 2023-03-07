Butte County is suing the Department of Energy over nuclear waste stored at the desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Idaho's Eastern Division. The filing came two days after the death of former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, who along with fellow former Gov, Cecil Andrus, hammered out the 1995 Settlement Agreement with the Department of Energy. That agreement laid out deadlines governing nuclear waste cleanup in Idaho.
Butte County's lawsuit claims that the Department of Energy is in violation of laws dating back nearly 70 years that regulate the management of nuclear waste and that the department has not not honored commitments set forth in the Atomic Energy Act to addressing federal impacts to local communities, including a provision calling for the "Atomic Energy Commission to make payments to local communities ‘where special burdens have been cast upon the State or local government by activities of the Commission.’”
"Butte County’s culture and economic livelihood is now inextricably linked to the INL.
Butte County has always been and continues to be a staunch supporter of INL and its mission,
except for the challenges herein presented"
...
The Atomic Energy Act of 1954 (AEA) was enacted to authorize, promote, and regulate
the civilian use of various aspects of nuclear energy. However, the AEA did not address nor even
contemplate the disposal of spent nuclear fuel from civilian power reactors. Until the late 1970s,
spent nuclear fuel was reprocessed to separate and recover usable fissile material, such as
enriched uranium. The reprocessing industry had its own environmental problems leaving an
unfortunate legacy. The Carter Administration effectively ended the reprocessing industry in the
U.S. which increased the demand for storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel.
...
"The section of the AEA, 42 U.S.C. § 2076, authorizing the Atomic Energy Commission
to acquire special nuclear material and regulate its possession, was not intended to be related to
disposal of high-level radioactive waste such as spent nuclear fuel. Stated differently, 42 U.S.C.
§ 2076 did not and does not authorize DOE to provide federal storage or disposal of spent
nuclear fuel."
...
Congress’ commitment to addressing federal impacts to local communities is also found
in several provisions of the AEA. One such provision, § 2208, provides authority to the Atomic
Energy Commission to offset impacts to local communities. This provision calls for the Atomic
Energy Commission to make payments to local communities “where special burdens have been
cast upon the State or local government by activities of the Commission.” 42 U.S.C. § 2208.
While DOE has never utilized this authority, this provision dates back over seventy years
demonstrating the enduring understanding of Congress that federal activities have unintended
impacts and disruptions to local communities. Unfortunately, the lack of development of this
discretionary authority by DOE also demonstrates the unwillingness of DOE to acknowledge
impacts to local communities.
...
On December 20, 1982, Senator Thurmond, proposed the same amendment, offered up by Senator McClure, this time to H.3809, borrowing the language from S.1662. Id. 72. Senator Thurmond explained the purpose of the impact assistance amendment: Mr. President, the Senate committee substitute to the house nuclear waste bill provides for impact assistance to States and localities in which monitored retrievable storage facilities and deep geologic repositories are located. However, the legislation does not provide such assistance to States and localities in which interim, away-from-reactor storage facilities may be located. This is a serious omission, one that should be corrected before any legislation, such as that presently before us, is passed…This amendment corrects this omission and provides that impact assistance be made available to States and localities which host an AFR (i.e., away-from-reactor) facility.
The amendment passed the Senate and was passed by the House the next day. President Reagan signed the bill into law on January 7, 1983 and the amendment is now codified at 42 U.S.C § 10156(e) as follows: (e) Impact Assistance (1) Beginning the first fiscal year which commences after January 7, 1983, the Secretary shall make annual impact assistance payments to a State or appropriate unit of local government, or both, in order to mitigate social or economic impacts occasioned by the establishment and subsequent operation of any interim storage capacity within the jurisdictional boundaries of such government or governments and authorized under this part: Provided, however, That such impact assistance payments shall not exceed (A) ten per centum of the costs incurred in paragraphs (1) and (2), or (B) $15 per kilogram of spent fuel, whichever is less;
...
The Blue Ribbon Commission report attributes the difficulty in finding a willing host
community to the negative public perception of nuclear waste, but this misses the fact that DOE
lacks credibility with states, tribes and local governments. For example, Butte County sent
correspondence to DOE headquarters weeks prior to filing this Complaint offering to informally
discuss and compromise on Butte County’s concerns under 42 U.S.C. § 10156(e) as an
alternative to filing this action—DOE headquarters did not respond. While DOE espouses the
virtues of consent-based siting as being “driven by community well-being and community
needs,” DOE ignores the plain language and clear intent of current mandates under 42 U.S.C. §
10156(e), suggesting that DOE’s attempts to “build a mutual trust relationship” with a host
community are disingenuous.
...
DOE provides interim storage capacity for approximately 325 metric tons of spent
nuclear fuel at the INL within Butte County.
...
DOE’s resistance to acknowledging the plain language of these statutory provisions in
Part B as well as the obvious, indisputable intent of Part B is confounding to Butte County given
that the Navy has already contributed to the State of Nevada as well as Nye County, Nevada
through the Navy’s Nuclear Waste Fund contributions under the standard contract with DOE for
what is now the abandoned Yucca Mountain Repository project that has never received one
kilogram of Navy spent nuclear fuel. Butte County seeks to address DOE’s inconsistency
between the administration of Part A and Part B. (e.g., see
...
Butte County is not challenging past decisions made by DOE. As this Complaint
will make clear herein below, Butte County is challenging DOE’s recent actions and omissions,
as well as the ongoing violations of the NWPA.
...
Butte County did not receive actual notice from DOE regarding DOE’s submission of an
application to renew the license for an additional 20 years. Nor did DOE or NRC conduct any
public outreach of any kind or conduct any hearings in Butte County regarding the continued
storage.
...
The interim storage of spent nuclear fuel in Butte County is now de facto permanent
disposal.
...
202. 42 U.S.C. §§ 10156(b) & (e) requires DOE to act on an annual basis to determine social
and economic impacts of interim storage occasioned by the establishment and subsequent
operation of any interim storage capacity within the jurisdictional boundaries of Butte County,
Idaho.
...DOE has failed to perform its nondiscretionary annual statutory mandates under 42
U.S.C. §§ 10156(b) & (e).
205. DOE’s failure to perform its nondiscretionary duties are ongoing and will continue unless
abated by an Order of this Court.
206. DOE’s failure to perform its nondiscretionary statutory duties has impacted and will
continue to impact Butte County.
...
218. 42 U.S.C. § 10156(e) establishes an independent and unqualified right to impact
assistance for a local government suffering the impacts of the establishment and subsequent
operation of federal interim storage capacity within a local government’s jurisdictional
boundaries.
...
224. The unlawful actions by the Defendant in providing interim storage capacity of spent
nuclear fuel in excess of defendant’s statutory authority and limitations has harmed and will
cause harm in the future to Butte County and the residents it serves.
...
252. Enjoin future shipments of Navy spent nuclear fuel to DOE’s INL facilities in Butte
County, Idaho, until such time as DOE complies with 42 U.S.C. §§ 10156(b) & (e).
...
Issue such other relief as the Court may deem just, proper, and equitable.
