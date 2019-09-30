Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that interest rates on home loans are below the 3.5 percent mark and look to dip even lower. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan, according to Freddie Mac, has dropped to just 3.73 percent, or the lowest rate since September 2017. With enticing figures, buying a home may have just leapt up on your to-do list.
As a recent homebuyer, I can attest to the home buying fever. A few late-night scrolling sessions on Zillow will only make things worse. Soon, your list of must-see homes is so long the realtor gives you a side eye. And in a state like Montana, there are several tight housing markets. Competition can be steep in college towns. Other pretty pockets of the state are getting discovered, too.
With low interest rates in a beautiful state, it’s no wonder you want to buy a house. But as I mentioned before, the emotion of it all can get out of hand. Before you sign on the dotted line and hand over fistfuls of your hard earned (and harder saved) cash, make sure you know what you’re getting into.
Getting a loan is an important decision. Finding a good lender, knowing the right questions to ask, and knowing what to watch out for can be difficult. Unscrupulous lenders often target consumers who are most vulnerable: the unemployed, low-wage earners, minorities, the elderly, and those who have poor credit ratings. Also, while many loan scams result from fraudulent lending practices, many legitimate lenders use tactics to lure consumers into accepting loans they know you cannot afford. That can be especially true in expensive housing markets like Bozeman. That dream house of yours gets a lot less dreamy when you can barely pay the mortgage.
No matter how much money you are borrowing, it’s good to follow a few basic guidelines to make better decisions about your loan.
Here are a few tips from your Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific as you begin the process of finding a loan:
n Know your lender.
n Ask questions.
n Read the fine print.
n Keep copies of all signed documents.
n Obtain a copy of the Truth in Lending Act, so you know your rights.
While those are a great jumping off point, the best thing you can do to learn more is ask questions. It is your right to have your questions answered before making a big financial decision. As an informed consumer, you are much less likely to get tripped up by hidden fees or shady lenders.
QUESTIONS FOR YOUR LENDER
Ask these questions of several different lenders to ensure that you are choosing the best lender for you. Each question should be carefully considered based on your situation. Here are just a few questions to stash in your back pocket before you walk into a bank or mortgage brokerage.
Ask yourself:
How big a monthly payment can I handle, given my income and my other financial responsibilities? What is the safest amount loan I can take out to satisfy my housing needs?
Ask your lender:
What are the total fees to close on the house (not just the down payment amount)?
Ask your lender:
If I ever refinance my loan, I may pay a lower monthly premium, but may end up paying more in the end. Is it worth it for me to refinance?
Ask your lender:
If city and county taxes increase, will I still be able to make the necessary payments?
Ask your lender:
Will you sell my loan? If so, can someone in this Montana location help me when I have questions about my mortgage?
You will certainly want a lender who keeps your budget in mind and helps educate you on how much you should spend in the first place. While there are many trustworthy lenders out there, here are a few reminders from your BBB on who to avoid.
AVOID ANY LENDER WHO …
n tells you to indicate on your loan application that your income is higher than it really is.
n pressures you to apply for a loan or to apply for more money than you feel comfortable borrowing.
n pressures you into monthly payments you can’t afford.
n pressures you to sign documents you haven’t read.
n promises one set of terms when you apply and gives you another set of terms to sign — with no legitimate explanation for the change.
n tells you to sign blank forms and says they’ll fill them in later.
n says you can’t have copies of the documents you have signed.
Always make sure you talk to someone you can trust before making any decisions about a loan. Attorneys, financial advisors, and non-profit housing counseling services are good sources to help you make the best decision about your loan. And remember, trust your instincts. It is important that you feel comfortable with the amount of debt you’ll be taking on. If it feels like it is more than you can handle, consider ways to make your loan more manageable or think about ways to avoid taking out a loan altogether.