BLACKFOOT – With all of the confusion in sports about when to start things back up and what the best approach will be, Major League Baseball has floated the idea and initial plan of getting its season started as soon as May with play in the Phoenix area.
With Phoenix having a lot more spring training facilities and in a much more condensed area, travel would be a great deal easier for the teams to facilitate getting the teams to the ball parks in a very efficient manner. Plus, Chase Ballpark, home to the Diamondbacks, is there as well and could also be used for games.
Lodging is more condensed as well and there would be fewer problems with logistics. The initial plan would be to play in empty stadiums to begin with so the teams could still exercise social distancing and sit in the stands rather than the dugouts.
There are a couple of key points that need to be mentioned and those are that it will be advantageous for the television networks to begin to cover the games and the players will begin to earn their contracted salaries as well.
The initial deal, if agreed upon by the MLBPA, reportedly also has a 2-3-week training camp in Arizona as protocols are tested and the feasibility of the plan is put to the test.
The initial plan also calls for expanded rosters, doubleheaders to expedite the playing of the season and fewer, if any, days off for the players.
One potential hangup could be that the players would be excluded from seeing their families for the majority of the season, but that is something that is yet to be discussed with the players and their union representation.
The big thing to keep in mind at this time is this is in the initial talking stages and nothing is set in concrete, but it is a start and a good start as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with some light at the end of the tunnel.
We could be seeing baseball in the coming weeks and that in itself is exciting!
Jack Baer, a writer for Yahoo Sports, is the supplier of a good portion of the story that follows:
Major League Baseball and its player union are increasingly focused on a plan that could allow the 2020 season to begin as early as May, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The plan reportedly has the support of high-ranking federal public health officials who believe the league can safely operate through the coronavirus pandemic.
The crux of the plan is that all 30 teams would play games at empty stadiums in the Phoenix metropolitan area, which include the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field and 10 spring training facilities. Such a set-up is preferable to Florida’s spring training facilities, which are spread across the central and southern part of the state.
Players, coaches and other essential staff would be isolated at local hotels and only move between the hotels and stadiums. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health reportedly support a plan of strict isolation.
The games would obviously be played with no spectators. Players would reportedly be isolated from their own families at the beginning of the season, and possibly the entire season.
If a deal is agreed on, teams would reportedly undergo a 2-3 week training camp in Arizona as protocols are tested. It’s unclear if similar attempts would be made to start the minor league season as well.
Essentially, MLB is going to assemble its players in Arizona if the coronavirus situation vastly improves in the next month. That is a gargantuan if, given the country’s current outlook of testing, treatment and prevention.
MLB needs vastly improved coronavirus testing to make this work — and it still might not work
While a May Opening Day is the best-case scenario, ESPN reports some officials see a return in June — which the NBA and English Premier League are hoping for — as more realistic. MLB probably isn’t going to buy out a private island like the UFC.
The biggest issue is reportedly how long it will take for coronavirus testing to become widespread and effective enough that MLB’s precautions wouldn’t be at the cost of the general public health. Such a dynamic has been a hot-button issue since it was reported the Utah Jazz used 60 percent of the state of Oklahoma’s daily testing capacity in the aftermath of Rudy Gobert’s positive test.
The Premier League also considered the problem of what would happen if a player gets seriously injured at a time when hospitals are still slammed by COVID-19. MLB would face a similar question.
The plan has reportedly been discussed for weeks by federal health officials and baseball officials, and apparently has risen to the top as the least-bad possibility.
It would still take just one positive test to throw the entire system into chaos, and keeping hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people healthy and isolated for the span of several months will be easier said than done.
On the players’ side, you would imagine the idea of as many as four months away from their families could make the idea a non-starter for several. The players want games to return as well, but this would clearly carry a massive mental cost that some will be unwilling to pay.
MLB is willing to swallow the millions in gameday revenue that clubs would lose in this plan, because something (i.e. television revenue) is better than nothing, and nothing is what they would likely get if the league waited until it’s safe for fans to attend games again. The possibility of increasing the sport’s national broadcasts at a time when sports networks are starving for live content makes for a fine tradeoff.
Even more changes could be seen on the field, as Passan reports that several on-field changes could possibly be made in the face of COVID-19.
MLB games could look very different under new coronavirus protocols
Among the reported possibilities discussed are:
- using an electronic strike zone to allow home-plate umpires to maintain distance from the catcher and batter
- no mound visits
- seven-inning doubleheaders to maximize games played
- players regularly using on-field microphones, to jazz up broadcasts
- teams sitting in empty stands six feet apart instead of the dugout
- expanded rosters
Not all of those are probably going to happen, but it’s clear MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wasn’t kidding when he said last week he is willing to get creative to play as many games as possible.
What you are seeing here is the absolute desperation of MLB — as well as pretty much every other sports league — to start playing games and events as soon as possible.
No plan is going to completely eliminate the risk of furthering the coronavirus outbreak, but when billions of dollars are at stake, you can expect MLB to push for everything it can get. Even if it means asking players to leave their families for four months and effectively run a private coronavirus testing clinic.
People are skeptical of MLB’s coronavirus plan.
One MLB player, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson, has already signaled he doesn’t think players will give up access to their families for possibly four months just to play baseball, an understandable position.
In any case, it is good to be talking about the possibilities of getting Major League Baseball going and doing so in a very productive and possibly innovative way!
It’ll be good to be back to playing on a professional manner and more power to the MLB players and management if they can get this worked out!