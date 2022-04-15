Position Running For: Idaho's Second Congressional District
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 59
Professional Or Personal Background: Bryan Smith is a no-apologies conservative, accomplished lawyer, and successful businessman. Bryan will fight for our conservative values in Congress. Born in Boise and raised in Caldwell, Bryan was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from Brigham Young University in 1986 with a degree in English and from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, with honors in 1989. Bryan returned to Idaho, settling in Idaho Falls. He’s now the proud father of five children and grandfather to six grandchildren. He and his wife, Sharon, have been married 37 years.
Why Are You Running for Office: I ran against Mike Simpson in 2014 because at that time he was just “too liberal.” Simpson has accomplished the impossible: He’s gotten worse. For over 22 years, he’s been in Washington, where he’s opposed term limits, been paid millions of dollars in salary, voted for amnesty for illegals, massive spending increases, bigger government, special transgender rights, and against the Second Amendment. Now, he wants to destroy four dams on the lower Snake River. If that weren’t bad enough, Simpson joined Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in their January 6th witch hunt commission against President Trump. I’m running because we can do better. When liberals expanded Obamacare in Idaho, when a Republican governor vetoed the grocery tax repeal, and when the new redistricting map threatened our election integrity, I was the lawyer who lead these fights to the Idaho Supreme Court. And as your Congressman, I will fight for you!
In Your View What is the Biggest Issue in The Race: The single biggest issue in this race is dam breaching. Simpson supports breaching four dams on the lower Snake River. I oppose Simpson’s plan to breach any of these dams. Farming and ranching are the backbone of Idaho’s economy and heritage. Water is the life blood of farming and ranching. These dams produce emission free hydroelectric power. Breaching them threatens Idaho’s farmers and ranchers and threatens to increase our electricity rates. Breaching the dams will destroy the Port of Lewiston that serves as Idaho’s only seaport for transporting grain, legumes, paper, lumber and other goods up and down the Columbia River. Over 3,000 farmers rely on inexpensive barging to transport their grain to market. As soon as we breach even one dam (let alone four dams), we concede that all dams are expendable. I will stand against those who prioritize a radical environmentalist agenda over Idaho’s families and farmers.
Why Should Voters Elect You: As your Congressman, I will fight to secure our borders. This means we must build the wall. People must go back to their country and request entry legally rather than being let in by the tens of thousands illegally. I will fight to protect election integrity. We must require photo ID to vote in all 50 states. I will fight for an American-first agenda. For starters, we must restart the oil pipeline and place American jobs and interests first rather than rely on foreign countries to provide our energy. I also fully support terms limits. Term limits would be a good step towards draining the swamp. I will also be your conservative voice in Washington speaking out loudly against liberals, leftists, and Democrats who want to turn our country into a socialist dumpster fire. You should elect me because I’m committed to these conservative values.
Website: bryansmithforidaho.com
Facebook Page If Any: Bryan Smith for Idaho