Name: Karey Hanks
Position Running For: Legislative District 31 seat A
Hometown: ST. ANTHONY
Age: 63
Professional Or Personal Background: State Representative Karey Hanks was raised in Idaho Falls, a graduate of Idaho Falls High School. She graduated from Ricks College (Associate degree Education 1978), and Brigham Young University-Idaho (Bachelor Psychology 2011). Karey and her husband Burke raised 7 children in Egin Bench, where they successfully ran a farming operation for 34 years. They enjoy having 17 grandchildren. She is employed as a bus driver for Fremont School District. Karey has served two terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, is a founding member of the Idaho Freedom Caucus and supported the Idaho Conservative Agenda (2021/2022).
Why Are You Running For Office: I believe in our Republic, and I know and espouse those principles found in our US and Idaho Constitutions. I understand and adhere to the proper role of government. I appreciate the service and sacrifices of our armed forces through over two centuries–the ongoing struggle to make and keep our nation free. Serving in the legislature presents a way for me to serve the country and state I love so much. My voting record shows my commitment to the individuals and families in our district; to fighting for lower taxes (property, grocery, fuel), and for fewer regulations (such as prohibiting vax/mask mandates). I have taken the heat from “establishment” leaders and special interests because I vote for the people, not special interests or according to “what leadership wants” and I don’t back down. I will continue to fight for less government interference in our lives.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: Several challenges face Idahoans, including overreaching governmental control. This has partially been facilitated by apathy and our natural inclination to trust that our elected officials always have our best interests foremost in their decisions. In my short time in the political realm, I have seen the power of lobbyists and big business interests determining which issues are brought for introduction and debate. (However, citizens are paying more attention, and that’s a good thing!) Elections have consequences. Second is the tax burden on our citizens, especially our families. I supported property tax reform and other tax relief. We could have sent back a big chunk of the $1.9 billion state budget surplus to Idaho citizens. Instead, money was appropriated to any agency or department that requested it; the increases arguably for wants–not needs. Representatives of our citizens should vote in accordance with the best interests of these citizens.
Why Should Voters Elect You: As a citizen of District 31, I share the values of our small-town-community way of life. As a legislator, I voted to cut taxes and bureaucratic red tape, so families and businesses can be more prosperous and successful. I champion issues such as real tax relief, election integrity, preserving 2nd Amendment rights, and individual/parental rights. Families are the fundamental unit of society, so I advocate for legislation that keeps our families safe from outside interests, from the cultural decay so rampant in society, and further government meddling in our private lives. Informed citizens are the biggest line of defense against government overreach; to help in that effort I provided weekly updates during the legislative sessions to keep citizens informed. I know how to work hard and I HAVE worked hard for our citizens. I would appreciate the opportunity and privilege to continue to serve the people in District 31.