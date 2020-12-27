Diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity are common diseases that many of us suffer from. Some of the things they have in common are they don’t ask your political affiliation, they don’t ask your religion, and they certainly don’t ask if you can afford to be diagnosed or treated for them. Another thing they have in common is for the most part these diseases can be preventable.
We at the Community Family Clinic have seen firsthand the progress of preventative health care as our clinic has grown in size in order to accommodate our patients. We first opened in 2005 with a 5,000-square-foot clinic housing 6 exam rooms and 1 procedure room with 8 employees. Since then we have constructed a new clinic with 16 exam rooms, 2 procedure rooms and over 30 employees. As a Federally Qualified Health Center we are able to offer a sliding fee scale to those patients who cannot afford Health Insurance. The sliding fee is based on size of household and income in order for patients to be able to afford the follow up and preventative care they need. We are able to provide follow up care with our medical providers, lab work, medication and medication management all at a discounted cost to those who cannot afford medical insurance.
In the past many of us were guilty of waiting until the last minute to see a doctor to be treated. Waiting until symptoms were so severe we felt something needed to be done and sometimes it was too late to reverse the effects.
One of the biggest issues is the expense of following up regularly with your doctor especially for those with no medical insurance. One of the biggest changes we have seen in the last few years is the expansion of the Medicaid program which provides health coverage for low-income Idahoans, including children, seniors, and persons with disabilities. It’s able to provide comprehensive care, such as checkups, specialist doctor visits, and prescriptions. Before the expansion, many adults living in poverty were uninsured and were sick, mentally and physically. Most now are receiving care for chronic conditions and regular diagnostic and preventive screenings. Over 94,000 Idahoans have enrolled since the expansion. This is an opportunity for all Idahoans to obtain quality affordable health care. Medicaid expansion along with the sliding fee that FQHC’s offer assists the uninsured and indigent to afford primary/preventative health care in order to maintain a healthier life style.
So, in the last few years we have seen an increase in educating the public in preventative alternatives. Eating healthier, getting more exercise, and following up regularly with your primary care provider are ways to prevent some of these diseases and promote a healthier life style. As health care opportunities increase over the years so will the health of our population. Studies show that we are now living longer due to a healthier life style and being able to prevent many of these diseases.
In the long run this makes us better consumers, better citizens, and healthier Idahoans overall.