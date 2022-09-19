Barney Creek Livestock
Pete and Meagan Lannan, owners of Barney Creek Livestock in Paradise Valley, are pictured alongside their children Maloi and Liam.

 Courtesy of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation

There are spiders all around the properties where Meagan and Pete Lannan graze their cattle. Pete isn’t the biggest fan of spiders, but he’s glad they are there.

They’re an indication that the ecosystem is functioning and healthy, he said.

