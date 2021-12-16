Isn’t it amazing when the movies that have been saved for the big Christmas rush to the theaters always seem to have great casts lined up just to stuff the box office with our cash?
While I am no longer a big fan of the “Spider Man” franchise, I will admit that I pretty much lost interest when they had to go to their third actor to play the key character in Tom Holland and this is not a detraction from his acting, but really, to have to follow in the footsteps of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield is almost too much for any actor to have to shoulder, let alone carry a film.
This time, it might just be a little different. In “Spider Man, No Way Home,” our beloved Spidey actually teams up with Dr. Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch who is a great talent in his own right, and it almost becomes palatable as a film.
If you remember back one film in the franchise, Spidey allows for the world to know his real identity and this picks up where that film left off. Spidey is questioning that decision, especially when the media turns on him and he becomes the target of blame for things that are happening around him.
When he enlists the aid of Dr. Strange, he then tries to establish criteria for the changes he wants and that isn’t part of the deal.
As you might imagine, things begin to go awry almost from the start.
This is the third Spidey movie starring Tom Holland so far. In this adventure, he teams up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events of “Far From Home” and his fight with Mysterio. And following the “Into the Spider-Verse” animated movie, which was first to open the doors to the Spidey Multiverse concept. This one brings back all of his former villains from the other movies, who don’t like seeing Peter because he always takes them out at the end.
The main cast for this one includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, along with the villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina. There’s also rumors that former Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are appearing in this, too. (True, by the way.) This is so exciting to finally see — a live-action multi-verse movie, and I’m all in for it.
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a super hero. When he asks for help from Dr. Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider Man.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. These Spider Man movies are made in association with Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and Pascal Pictures. It’s produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures’ release of Watts’ “Spider Man: No Way Home” will be in theaters everywhere starting Dec. 17.
Now this film has been ranked as a 3.5 on a scale of 1-5, primarily because of the cast and the bringing back of all the villains in movies gone past.
I am not a big fan of just continuing on with movies simply because they make a buck or two at the box office, but that is the world that we live in, so it is something that we will have to learn to deal with it for its own value. The cast makes this work, just not to the extent that there should be another dozen movies lined up on the drawing board.
It’s worth a look, but probably not a whole lot more than that.
