In a special edition of NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen, seven of the nation’s top cattle operations were honored for implementing practices that make them true stewards of land, air and water resources. Each of these farms and ranches exemplify the commitment of all producers to protect the resources in their care and improve their operations for future generations of cattlemen and women.
REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS:
Region I – SK Herefords – New York
Region II – Southern Cross Farms – Mississippi
Region III – Euken-Myers Family – Iowa
Region IV – Double C Cattle Company – Oklahoma
Region V – Beatty Canyon Ranch – Colorado
Region VI – Boies Ranch – Nevada
Region VII – Johnson Farms – South Dakota
“Cattle producers are the original stewards of the land. For generations, cattlemen and cattlewomen have shared a commitment to improving their operations with an understanding that better management techniques improve the productivity of our farms and ranches. Those improvements allow us to produce high-quality beef while also giving back to our communities in the form of beautiful open spaces, wildlife habitat and of course, a high-quality beef product,” said NCBA President Marty Smith. “These seven operations provide an excellent demonstration that agricultural stewardship can improve habitat and the environment everywhere across the nation.”
Established in 1991, by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to recognize outstanding land stewards in the cattle industry, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) is generously sponsored by Corteva Agriscience; McDonald’s; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS); U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.
The operators of these seven cattle farms and ranches were awarded regional environmental stewardship awards and each will advance to be considered for the 2021 National Environmental Stewardship Award, to be announced in 2021.