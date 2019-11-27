BLACKFOOT — The Russell and Diane Burt family will present their annual Community Dinner Table Benefit Concert at the Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave. in Blackfoot on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Admission is free but monetary donations as well as donations of warm coats, gloves, hats, scarves and any other warm winter clothing as well as canned food are appreciated.
The concert will feature Diane Burt and Sammi Parkinson, sopranos; Rob Farnum bass; Michael Trowbridge, tenor; and Karel Kingrey, mezzo soprano. The Greg and Sherilyn Goodworth family will also perform. Finally, a jazz band will perform with Christopher Burt, drum set, Danny Burt, baritone jazz singer, Jose Cabrera, jazz pianist, and Norbert Farkas, string bass.
This annual concert is a fun and energetic welcome to the Christmas season and will help offset the costs of the Community Dinner Table which is also held at the Methodist Church on Tuesday evenings. The Community Dinner Table is appreciated by many of the individuals and families in the community who are in need of warm food and friendly faces throughout the cold months of the year.
Another benefit provided by the Community Dinner Table is a large rack of coats and other winter clothing items that are gathered and then distributed to those in need when they come to partake of the delicious and abundant meals.