The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is reviving its live Nativity scenes, a performance encompassing six scenes with actors all portraying the birth of Christ and the events surrounding it. It will be held at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot Saturday and Sunday from 5-8 p.m..

There will also be live performances taking place in the shelter at Jensen Grove as people wait to see the Nativity scene. Including those performances and the actors portraying the nativity, there will be upwards of 100 people performing.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.