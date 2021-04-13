Dr. Clinton Stonecipher, who is a range scientist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service's Poison Plant Research Laboratory in Logan, Utah, says intermittent grazing might help ranchers avoid problems with lupine.
“Several ranchers in Washington use this strategy. One rancher told us that if he grazes for only seven to 10 days on the lupine pasture, then moves the cattle, it makes a difference," Stonecipher said. "When he sees them start eating lupine, he allows them about seven to 10 days then brings them off that pasture and puts them somewhere else (with no lupine) for a week or two."
The lupine alkaloid is like a sedative and slows fetal movement. Joints freeze up and become fixed and immobile. If a rancher can halt cows’ consumption of lupine for a while, the fetus can start moving again.
“These calves might be born with slightly crooked legs but not as severe as when the cow continually eats lupine during that stage of pregnancy," Stonecipher said. "Calves that are only slightly affected may come out of it and the legs straighten up with time because the joints aren’t solidly fused."
The cow has to eat lupine just about every day for a couple weeks, to cause a problem, experts say.
“That’s why grazing lupine pastures intermittently might work to prevent crooked calves," Stonecipher said. "You restore fetal movement for a week and the joints won’t become fused.”
Moving the cattle back and forth between a lupine pasture and a non-lupine pasture might solve the problem.
—By Heather Smith Thomas.