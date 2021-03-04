The film “Chaos Walking” is the first of a proposed trilogy based upon a science-fiction novel written by Patrick Ness which has a very different premise.
In the book and the film, a planet undergoes a transition in which all of the women die, and the men and animals which remain live with what is known as “the noise.” This affliction, which all have, is that all thoughts are broadcast via sound and images, rendering any form of privacy as impossible.
The main character, Todd, is played by Tom Holland, a young man who lives in this dystopian world, who discovers a mysterious quiet space, and the source of its silence. It is in the form of a young woman who is played by Daisy Ridley, she of the fame of the Star Wars movie “Rise of Skywalker.” Viola, as she is called, agrees to work with Todd and together they embark on a dangerous mission to uncover the long buried secrets that destroyed the planet.
As you might imagine, the two will encounter all sorts of violence as the remaining men on the planet are in pursuit of Viola and to silence Todd from sharing the secrets he has found.
They are pursued by the mayor of the only town that is in existence, Prenticetown. Mads Mikkelsen was recruited after filming began to be the mayor of the town named after him and of course he has his legions of followers and soldiers to follow his orders as they chase Todd and Viola.
Other characters are incorporated into the film and have various roles that help or hinder Todd and Viola, making it all the more difficult to succeed in their mission.
The movie seems to be very well cast and the horrors that the two wild young people have a number of adventures as they seek the freedom they want and escape the potential disaster that falling into the hands of Mayor Prentiss will bring them.
The film is very entertaining and brings you to cherish and wish for the second and/or third film in this trilogy to present itself immediately rather than have to wait for the production team to have it ready for the next year or year after.
It does create an almost immediate longing for more if that is possible.
“Chaos Walking” will probably not win any Oscars for its work, but it is a commercial type of film that should do fairly well at the box office and therefore is as good a movie as can be expected in this crazy world we currently live in. It will fit a role of getting people out of their houses and back into the theaters which will be a relief to all of Hollywood.
It is well cast and the actors were placed well in their various roles and if rated on a scale of 1-5, would rate a solid 3.5-3.75 and is very much worth the time and money to watch.
It opens on March 4 at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and as always we highly recommend that you visit them on their website at www.royaltheaters.com to ensure that you can find your favorite seat and reserve it for your best movie going experience.