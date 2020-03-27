BLACKFOOT -- Aberdeen's mayor has signed a declaration of emergency in order to help protect small businesses in the area, and the Fort Hall Business Council took action late Thursday authorizing a reservation-wide stay-at-home order for all tribal members and residents of the reservation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
ABERDEEN DECLARATION
Mayor Larry Barrett signed the emergency declaration Friday.
"I was hesitant to do this, but it has the great benefit of providing small businesses the potential to apply for federal aid funds should they suffer significant loss due to the coronavirus epidemic," Barrett said. "The declarations mention both President Trump and Gov. Little's declarations for our nation and our state. I anticipate that another declaration invoking mayoral authority under State Code 50-304 may be needed if the situation around here should worsen."
Barrett said city parks themselves are not closed, but the city has closed off all park playground equipment and bathroom facilities.
"These are off limits and I ask parents to remind their children," he added. "As per Gov. Little's guidelines, essential businesses are not affected by any closure.I strongly urge and implore all citizens to obey and comply with steps and processes set forth by Gov. Little and the Centers for Disease Control."
Barrett said the city is trying to keep the public informed by posting information on the city's web page at www.aberdeenid.us. Additional updates will be posted on the website as needed.
"I again ask each citizen to please be a good neighbor and help keep all of our community safe by following any and all recommendations as provided by our state and city and as they are released," Barrett added.
FORT HALL STAY AT HOME ORDER
Fort Hall's order was effective immediately, and will remain in effect until April 17, or until otherwise modified by Business Council resolution, according to a tribal press release. These dates mirror the governor’s order to stay at home for all Idahoans.
"The Business Council is addressing an unprecedented health situation with the COVID-19 virus and its rapidly spreading cases throughout the world, the United States and the State of Idaho," the press release said. "It will occur here on the Reservation at some point. COVID-19 is extremely contagious, and requires that the Tribes take new and restrictive measures to protect our people. This effort is done to protect the vulnerable people of our community, the elders and those Bannock and Shoshone speakers, and people with compromised health or medical concerns. The COVID-19 is a new virus so we are trying to protect all individuals in our community with this new restriction.
"The Business Council understands that residents need to travel locally for essential services. Those essential services include medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, banks, voting, ranching, farming, and emergency trips.
"Considering that we are in the midst of a global pandemic that is now on the verge of reaching, if it has not already, the Fort Hall Reservation, the Business Council urges everyone to use their common sense if choosing to leave home."