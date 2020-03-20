Less than an hour after Southeastern Idaho Public Health received word late Friday afternoon that a Bingham County man had tested positive for coronavirus, the agency's director was announcing the news to the media.
Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health's director, said during a 5 p.m. Friday press conference in Pocatello that the 37-year-old Bingham County man who tested positive has not been hospitalized and is recovering at his home.
He is the first confirmed coronavirus case in Bingham County as well as the first in the Southeast Idaho region, which includes Bingham, Bannock, Power, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
Local health officials said the man was tested for coronavirus after visiting his doctor for treatment of cold and flu symptoms.
The man's identity and city of residence have not been released.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said it received the man's test results back from a commercial laboratory late Friday afternoon.
The man represents the 32nd coronavirus case in Idaho and the ninth new case in the state announced on Friday. On Thursday, there were 23 coronavirus cases in Idaho.
Mann said the infected Bingham County man is currently experiencing mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms and she's encouraged about his chances for survival.
Over 600 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus thus far, with less than 4 percent of those results coming back positive, local health officials said.
As of late Friday afternoon there had been no coronavirus deaths in the state.
CLOSE TO HOME
Scott Reese, emergency management director for the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, had heard the news about the first case in the county after word broke to the media, just a short time after the Bingham County Chronicle had talked to him about his daughter, Annie Gardner -- a major with the Idaho National Guard on a year-long deployment to Germany -- revealing on Facebook that she had tested positive for coronavirus.
Gardner got the results back from her COVID-19 test Thursday, showing that she had tested positive, Reese said. He added that he talked to Gardner Thursday when she told him she had gotten confirmation.
"She had been pretty miserable prior to that," Reese said. "It's cool how friends over there have rallied around her.
"She's resilient, she's tough. It's a long way to be away from her kids, her husband, her family. But she has a good support system over there. We're grateful there's that kind of folks to be with her. It's hard not to be with her to give her a hug, it's kind of emotional. Her kids are able to Facetime her, there's not a lot they can do. It's like treating the regular flu, you treat the symptoms, you get lots of sleep and fluids. She thinks we're not doing enough over here (to prevent the illness)."
Gardner has a 14-year-old granddaughter with asthma who is among thoseparticularly at risk of catching the virus.
"She's on a rollercoaster, but her spirits are good," Reese said.
Now that Bingham County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, Reese emphasized the importance of practicing good hygiene and following guidelines to prevent it from spreading more.
"That's the beauty in the relationships here," he said. "We have quality health care here, it's just making sure everyone does what they need to do. There's good support here."
More from Annie Gardner will appear in Tuesday's Bingham County Chronicle.
SHELLEY CITY HALL CLOSES
To provide safety to the community and employees of the City of Shelley, City Hall and DMV services will be closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20. City Hall will still be operational and conducting limited business. The city will be able to accept city utility payments through the drop box outside of the main doors of the city building. The city will also accept payments online via the city website or over the telephone; however, there is a fee that the host company charges for this service. If you have questions regarding other services, please contact City Hall at (208) 357-3390. Public closure will be until further notice.