BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot closed City Hall to the public effective Thursday, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and other acenciess, according to an announcement on the city’s website.
In addition to Blackfoot’s city hall closing, area churches are making other arrangements for services in lieu of gathering publicly. Churches effected are listed in the Religion Briefs on the Faith page on A6 of today’s Chronicle.
Also, a media liaison for Gordmans’ sent an email to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll with word that the previously announced grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 31 at the new Riverside Plaza location in Blackfoot has been postponed.
“The safety and health of the community, in addition to our guests and associates, are Gordmans’ top priority. Out of an abundance of precaution and to do our part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the ceremony has been postponed, said Sydney Edens.
“We will provide you with an update as our plans progress. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
In response, Carroll said, “Thank you ... for making that decision. I know that in this particular time there are many stores and restaurants suffering from lack of business. It must be even harder for a new store to make a decision not to open, but I see your decision as being the right thing to do as an excellent corporate citizen looking out for the health of the Blackfoot community.”
CITY HALL CLOSING
The city’s website said services traditionally offered through in-person interactions will be offered through the web (if possible), over the phone, through the mail, or potentially delayed until public services are restored.
The city listed instructions as follows:
- Options for Paying Your Utility Bill: Submit your payment in the drop-box outside City Hall, mail payments via USPS, Xpress Bill Pay or pay by phone – 208-785-8600, Dial 0.
- Opening a New Utility Billing Service Account: Call 208-785-8600 and Dial 2 for instructions. Packets will be available for curbside service or can be emailed to you.
- Discontinuing Billing Services: Call 208-785-8600, Dial 2 or email rmurray@cityofblackfoot.org.
- Questions Regarding Sanitation/Garbage Pick-Up: Call 208-785-8600, Dial 2 or email rmurray@cityofblackfoot.org.
- Park Reservations
Make online reservations at the website, call 208-785-8600 and Dial 0, or email sara@cityofblackfoot.org.
- Business Licensing: Go to the website for information, call 208-785-8600 and dial 0, or email sara@cityofblackfoot.org.
- Accounts Payable: Submit your payment in the drop-box outside City Hall, call 208-785-8600 and dial 6 for curbside service, mail payments via USPS, or pay by phone by calling 208-785-8600 and dial 6. Invoices may be submitted in the drop-box outside City Hall or email them to elisa@cityofblackfoot.org.
- Cemetery: Payments for plots and/or burials may be made in the following manner: Submitted in the drop-box outside City Hall, call 208-785-8600 and dial 6 for curbside service, mail payments via USPS, or pay by phone by calling 208-785-8600 and dial 6. Questions regarding cemetery plots or other details can be answered by calling the cemetery sexton at 208-785-8627.
- Planning & Zoning: For questions regarding building permits or Planning & Zoning, call 208-785-8600 and dial 3. For building inspections, call the state inspector at 208-220-6310.
All other questions may be answered by going to the City of Blackfoot website at https://www.cityofblackfoot.org/ or by calling 208-785-8600, dial 0.