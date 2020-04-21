BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and the city’s economic development director, Kurt Hibbert, met with six various restaurant owners from Blackfoot at City Hall Monday to develop a draft plan on re-opening their businesses while still maintaining safety procedures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Carroll said once the draft plan is finalized, they will send it to the governor’s office. They will also communicate with Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health district director, who will also comment on it.
“Recognizing that the current stay-at-home isolation goes through the end of the month, we’re hoping to potentially open to some level of dine-in service,” Carroll said. “We’ve spoken to a couple of people in the governor’s office running point on this. Both restaurant owners and employees are having a real difficult time with this, and we want to see if the city can help with a reopening plan.”
The mayor said they talked with owners from Rupe’s Burgers, Homestead Family Restaurant, Martha’s Cafe, XII Stones, El Mirador, and Tommy Vaughn’s during Monday’s meeting to come up with ideas about how restaurants can adhere to the governor’s direction on social distancing, keeping groups under 10 people, looking at how servers can protect themselves and their customers, and what to do when customers pay their check.
Carroll said owners have suggested sanitary wipes could be used on booths, touch pads and card reader screens.
“If we could re-open, they’d need to sanitize booths and tables in between customers,” he added. “I’m not sure if they’d be able to have a salad bar, but the servers could bring customers a salad.”
Restaurants would only be able to open at about 50-60 percent of capacity for dine-in customers, Carroll said, blocking off every other booth and taking out half of the regular tables.
He said he is still waiting for some feedback from the restaurant owners before sending a proposal to the governor’s office.
“I support the governor’s position very much,” Carroll said.
“Everybody should feel compelled to follow the governor’s order. We’ve got to walk a line between public health and the economy, we need to find a way to keep things going on the health front and the economy front. The city is very interested in getting things opened up, especially when we take a look at city utility payments.”
Carroll said the city’s delinquency list on utility payments is usually between 15-20 people, including residences as well as commercial users, and in an average month they will turn off utilities to seven or eight customers.
“In April, our delinquent list had 88 addresses, and 36 of the 88 were first-timers who had never been on the delinquent list before,” he said.