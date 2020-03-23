BLACKFOOT — While a number of businesses in Bingham County are working to maintain business as usual during the coronavirus outbreak, there are still a number of them closing temporarily or at the very least altering hours until further notice.
In Shelley, the city went through the process Monday of filing an emergency declaration, but according to city council president and Shelley business owner Earl Beattie there have been no restrictions yet on restaurants there.
“At this point, it’s been business as usual,” Beattie said. “Mick’s Homecooking and Mr. Pizza have still had customers. The potato processing plants are still working.”
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce started a page on Facebook — Blackoot Community Information — so businesses can post updated information to help keep consumers informed, according to Jessy Banner, Blackfoot Chamber executive director.
The Chamber has canceled its April luncheon which was going to feature Rep. Mike Simpson, and the annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 11 has been postponed.
Organizers are still moving forward with plans for Celebrate Blackfoot in June, Banner said.
A number of restaurants in the Blackfoot area are making a go of it during the outbreak by offering to-go and curbside services, such as the “Sequestered Meal Deals” at Tommy Vaughn’s.
Businesses in Aberdeen seem to be holding their own, according to Karalee Krehbiel, past president of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and a current board member.
“Business seems to be doing okay in town,” she said. “Retail stores, the grocery store and Family Dollar are hoping fort a break so they can get back more to normal. The bank has closed down its lobby. City hall has closed its front door, although people can do business there by appointment or making payments at the dropbox.
“I was in the grocery store this morning, and Stokes is doing a good job of keeping up. We’ve seen an influx of out of town people coming in to stores, they’ve increased stocking hours.”
As for Krehbiel’s Sales and Service, they haven’t seen much at all in the way of an impact, she said.
“This is typically our busy time of the year, but we really haven’t seen a decrease in foot traffic or phone calls,” Krehbiel said. “People are still looking at ‘toys.’”
Fire departments throughout Bingham County are banding together to help the vulnerable population with delivery of groceries, medications and health care items. As of today, March 24, citizens throughout Bingham County will be able to either utilize online ordering or call their grocery order to their local market, and the closest fire department will pick up the items the next day and bring them to their homes.
The following grocery stores are participating in the program. Information also shows the nearest fire department and contact information:
- Stokes Market, Aberdeen, 208-397-4186; Aberdeen Fire Department, 208-397-5397.
- Kesler’s Market, Blackfoot, 208-785-0555; Ridley’s Family Market, Blackfoot, 208-785-4261; Walmart, Blackfoot, 208-785-6937; Blackfoot Fire Department, 208-785-8605.
- Broulim’s Supermarket, Shelley, 208-357-0463; Shelley-Firth Fire Department, 208-357-5454.
Once individuals have placed their order, they should contact the nearest Fire Department. They will need to provide the department with information including store, order number, pick-up and drop-off time and location where items should be left at the residence.
Stores are still having difficulty maintaining the stock of some items, but the departments will do their best to meet the needs of the elderly and vulnerable population. When citizens call, they should let departments know of any specific items that they are unable to obtain and they will do their best to supply them.