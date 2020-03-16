BLACKFOOT — Bingham County officials and school leaders in the county took more steps Monday to help curb the spread of coronavirus, including county employees avoiding face-to-face contact as much as possible and schools beginning to close.
School officials from around the county met at the Blackfoot School District building Monday morning to discuss options between closing and remaining open. The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School was the first to announce after the meeting that it would be closing today through April 6. The Blackfoot school board conducted an emergency meeting Monday afternoon where it voted unanimously to close schools immediately through April 6, deciding to attempt to revisit the matter before that date to determine if it would be safe to re-open. That was followed by Bingham Academy deciding to close at least through March 29, and Shelley schools are closing immediately through April 6. Firth schools will be in session today but will be closed March 18 until March 30 for spring break. Firth officials said that at this time the district has not made any decisions relating to a long-term closure and the school board will continue to monitor new developments and share information with the public.
The Snake River school board will meet today at 7 p.m. to determine whether to close schools. No announcement had been made by press time Monday from the Aberdeen school district or other charter schools in the area.
It was another full day of updates with the rapidly changing landscape in dealing with COVID-19.
COUNTY MEETING
Department heads from around the county gathered in commission chambers Monday morning to discuss steps on how to avoid the virus, focusing on limiting face-to-face contact as much as possible, employees working from home whenever and wherever possible, keeping visitors and business at the courthouse down to only that which is deemed essential, and avoiding the transfer of money through contact with cash or cards.
Only employees considered essential to do business will be working in the courthouse, with a web page available where they can sign in to work from home on personal computers or laptops.
Sheriff Craig Rowland talked of the county not accepting any misdemeanor cases in the jail.
“The last thing we need in the jail is COVID-19,” Rowland said. “We’re already 20 over our limit, we have 120 in the jail now. It’s better to be cautious.”
Rowland noted that the county is running out of hand sanitizer, but the county could make its own using an alcohol and aloe vera mix. He also addressed a panic atmosphere that’s been seen in stores around the area with supplies of personal hygiene and food items flying off shelves.
“People need to quit panicking, be responsible,” Rowland said. “People need to ask themselves if they really need 10 gallons of milk at a time and all those eggs.”
Rowland said there is a potential of shutting the driver’s license office down temporarily and giving a 60-day extension at the motor vehicle registration office.
County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said the biggest issue he sees in the courts would concern jury trials, with his office just following whatever the courts need to do. Magistrate Judge Cleve Colson said only essential people would be allowed into hearings at the courthouse.
Planning and Zoning administrator Tiffany Olsen said P&Z hearings would be delayed until the board is comfortable resuming them, and a skeleton crew will be doing inspections.
Officials repeatedly talked about the importance of limiting face-to-face contact and conducting business more on the phone.
County public works director Dusty Whited said his main concern was the transfer station and dump sites, possibly closing them to the public and limiting them to commercial use only to avoid the exchange of money and materials that may be contaminated.
Human resources director Dave Lang said much county business could be done by employees working from home. Emergency management director Scott Reese said it was important for the county to document if people are being sent home and to track everything. He said he is meeting with public health officials daily.
“This is obviously a work in progress,” county commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said.
SCHOOL MEETINGS
Superintendents and administrators from all of the school districts in Bingham County met in Blackfoot Monday morning to talk over various options on how to handle the issue.
“We are facing an unpredictable situation,” Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said. “We perform an essential role, and cancellation could place a burden on the community. But the public concern is starting to overwhelm me.”
Shelley Superintendent Chad Williams said schools were closing in the Magic Valley of the Twin Falls area, the Treasure Valley in the Boise area, and northern Idaho.
Kress noted lax attendance already appearing in Blackfoot with families keeping students home with around 20 percent of students staying home Monday, and there was concern over students not having access to technology to keep up with school work online, doing work that way or through packets while they are away from school.
“”We need to prepare for an extended closure,” Kress said.”As long as the state continues to fund us, we will find a way to pay hourly staff.”
Grab-and-go lunches would be made available to students to provide meals.
“The community is speaking with 75-80 percent attendance, they’re voting with their feet,” Bingham Academy administrator Mark Fisk said.
In the Blackfoot school board’s emergency meeting Monday afternoon, the temporary suspension of student attendance was reviewed and passed unanimously.
Kress noted the changing directives from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in whether to close schools.
“We are in an unknown situation,” Kress said. “We very much care for our kids, they are like petri dishes in a situation like this. We understand the burden.”
Spring break factored heavily into the discussion. Kress stressed the importance of families living up to CDC guidelines on not allowing students to gather outside of school.
“Contracts for personnel have to be fulfilled,” Kress said. “Our staff attendance has been phenomenal, but we have to look out for you (staff) as well.”
Kress said the Community Dinner Table is prepared to help with meals for students who need them.
“We can no longer ignore the fact that we may have cases (of coronavirus.),” Kress said. Assistant superintendent Ryan Wilson said students in secondary schools will need to receive the most attention so they can stay up with earning credits to graduate.
“We will face criticism if we decide to close but so be it,” board chairman Dewane Wren said.
The Blackfoot High School musical production of “Peter Pan” has been canceled, along with other BPAC performances until further notice.