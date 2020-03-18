BLACKFOOT — Bingham County commissioners and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal leaders have issued emergency declarations in the wake of efforts to contain the global coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact county residents in a variety of ways, with businesses closing or changing hours, including providing special times to serve elderly customers. Restaurants in the area have begun to close their doors to walk-in or dine-in customers, taking orders at drive-through areas where available.
Deseret Industries is among the local businesses closing their doors to the public temporarily to control person-to-person contact. The Aberdeen District Library announced that it will be closing its doors today through April 6, at which time they will re-evaluate.
COUNTY DECLARATION
The county commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday making the emergency declaration issued Monday for Bingham County official and paving the way for them to request federal and state emergency assistance if needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the resolution, a disaster emergency exists in the county because of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and the potential for the virus to spread rapidly to certain susceptible populations, resulting in widespread illness and the potential loss of life.
The commissioners said the continuing resolution approved Wednesday not only activates the response and recovery aspects of local and intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for furnishing aid and assistance, but allows them if necessary to spend public money immediately without having to go through the formal bidding process required by law.
They said depending on the length of the emergency, some county employees may have to work from home, or have different shifts at work, or if sick and unable to work, use vacation and sick time. Funding assistance may also be needed if the county has to purchase equipment and supplies for those whose jobs require them to work from home going forward.
The commissioners also noted they earlier passed a resolution, much like the Idaho National Laboratory, that any employee who travels to another country where the virus has been confirmed must quarantine themselves for two weeks. Now that the virus is reasonably known to be in Idaho, the county is trying to reduce the number of sick people in the area, while still trying to continue the government functions people rely on in the community.
They said some employees are already working from home, and the entire courthouse staff has been told if they’re sick at all, they should not come to work even if they haven’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 but rather should quarantine themselves for two weeks to be safe before returning to work.
If the life of the pandemic extends into months and is severe enough, it could become necessary to close down the courthouse entirely, but a maintenance staff would still be required and need wages, the commissioners said.
TRIBAL DECLARATION
The Fort Hall Business Council declared a state of emergency for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and make provisions for its arrival, according to the Tribes’ Public Affairs Manager Randy’L Teton.
Teton says an Office of Emergency Management Operations Center was activated Monday and is coordinating resources across the reservation as well as working with Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare in an attempt to alleviate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, property and the tribal infrastructure.
The EMOC is also assessing the magnitude and long-term effects of the emergency and its effect on the reservation and its residents, Teton said, and implementing an Emergency Operation Plan that includes support functions and mass care along with emergency assistance and medical services.
Teton said the situation requires emergency support and assistance from the state as well as the federal government in order to support local efforts to protect lives and avert and lessen the threat of COVID-19 on the Fort Hall Reservation.
She said a state of emergency declaration allows the Tribes access to Federal Emergency Management funds at a 75 percent federal cost share, and makes it possible for the Tribes to request a waiver of their 25 percent and allows the Department of Health and Human Services to release national stockpiles and waive certain Medicare, Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program requirements.
Teton said no decision has yet been made on when or if the Tribes’ casinos will close down. “We’re waiting to hear from the casino operations about that,” she said.
All weekly events and community activities scheduled on the reservation have been canceled for the near future, she said, and the Community Room and Timbee Hall are both closed.
The Job and Resource Fair scheduled for next Tuesday by the Tribes’ Vocational Rehabilitation Program has been postponed until June 2. All of the vendors who registered and paid fees for the sixth annual event have been notified by email of the postponement, and an updated job fair flier has been sent out.
The Trading Post Grocery Store was closed to the general public Wednesday to allow Tribal elders (65 and older) and those with disabilities to shop with as minimal amount of exposure to other people as possible.
She anticipates the casino’s Facebook page with announcements of events there and at the hotel will also be shut down.
The Indian Health Service clinic is rescheduling all appointments and asking people to call for information.
“The Tribes are committed to the health, safety and welfare of our people and others as well,” Teton said. “During this State of Emergency we strongly urge individuals to be diligent in preventing the spread of the virus and to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing, proper hand washing and staying home as much as possible. We highly recommend refraining from personal travels to any known high-risk areas that have an outbreak.”
PAYING COURT FINES
A story about changes in the operation of Bingham County’s court system due to the coronavirus emergency that ran in Tuesday’s edition of the Chronicle failed to include information regarding payment of court fines.
Even though court cases are not proceeding as normal, fine payment schedules already set up must still be kept. If not, the defendants who are delinquent will be ordered into court to show cause after the emergency shutdown is over.
In the meantime, payments can be made by mail, online, or by placing them in the drop box in the parking lot by the front door of the courthouse. They can also be paid over the phone using a credit card between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A 3.5 percent credit card fee will be charged for telephone payments and the court staff is still on duty eight hours per day, five days per week. To make online payments go to the ICourt Portal at https://mycourfts.idaho.gov/ and click on “Make Payments.”
Agree to Terms and continue to Payment Details. Enter payment details, then review details and submit.
When confirmation is received, review it and indicate whether you want a receipt emailed to you.
According to court administrator Sheri Landon, online payments cannot be made if a defendant’s case is in collection status, the defendant has been ordered by a judge to appear in person and has not yet done so, or if a case has been sealed by the court.
Landon said if a payment is not made during the period March 18-April 10 no one will be summoned into court on an order to show cause why it wasn’t, but they will eventually be required to answer to the judge who set up their payment schedule.