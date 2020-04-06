BLACKFOOT — It started around the time the coronavirus pandemic started being felt in Idaho, with long lines at grocery stores and shortages of basic essentials such as toilet paper in stores.
It has become a bit of a lifeline in helping people in the Blackfoot community make it through the outbreak to get what they need and to help protect themselves with masks.
You’ll find it on Facebook by looking for the page “Blackfoot Sharing and Caring for Neighbors.” In a short time, it has grown to 1,600 members.
“Christie Oleson was wanting to do something to help the community, and I told her I’d be happy to help,” said Susan Orme Jensen, one of the administrators of the page. “I told her I’ve got the time, and then we got a third person, Jen Langley.”
The page initially started out as a forum to help the elderly with much-needed items flying off of store shelves and long lines at checkout stands, Jensen said.
“We didn’t want (the elderly) out there for their own protection, this was where we could help them,” she added. “There are other people who only get paid the first of the month when things were not on the shelf. We went through a spell where you couldn’t find diapers, wipes. Christie knew what she wanted to do, I created the Facebook page, and it went from there."
People in the community have been “amazing” when it comes to donating needed items, Jensen said. Until recently, 21st Century Auto Sales was serving as a pickup location until changing guidelines meant they had to stop. The law office of Blaser Olesen and Lloyd is a dropoff location — they’re closed during the lunch hour. Jensen’s residence on Thomas Road has been a place to pick up bags of items left on her front porch to avoid face-to-face contact. A utility trailer has been organized to store everything.
“We’ve had people wanting to pay, but we say no, we’re doing this because we want to do this,” Jensen said. “One gentleman donated some money and we’ve used that to buy supplies. We’ve had liquid hand sanitizer donated to us.
“To actually look at the group on Facebook, it doesn’t look like there’s a lot going on. But there’s a lot going on in the background. People are sending requests through (private messages) on Facebook, it’s easier to handle that way. Plus you get people not wanting to come out in public to ask for things.”
Oleson and Langley work full-time as nurses. Jensen is a substitute school lunch worker, giving her a bit more time to commit to the effort.
A side gig that’s cropped up from the effort is people making face masks.
“That started when somebody said ‘I have some fabric, if you want me to drop it off,’” Jensen said. “We’ve had handfuls of people volunteering to sew masks, we have people who don’t sew who said they really want to help. One gal is a regular cutting machine, she’s cut a couple hundred four-piece (two pieces in front, two pieces in back) pieces of fabric, which amounts to cutting a couple hundred masks.
“So we’ve generated this whole other side thing. We have people donating fabric, time, elastic, we’ve found some creative ways to put everything together.”
Jensen estimates there have been at least 150-200 people donating in some way to the effort.
“I had somebody just today (Monday) dropping off 70 masks today,” she said. “We’ll put items together for truck drivers, we reserve them for healthcare workers.
“I met up with a gal who needed items for her elderly mother who lives with them and is on dialysis, she just had thyroid surgery. Those are the people you don’t want to have out there, we’ve helped an elderly man on hospice. Those are the things that make every bit of the effort worth it. For me, helping others is a healing thing. In my own darkest days, it’s what people did for me that got me through.”
The group anticipates that as the pandemic goes on, some people who’ve been furloughed will find it harder to squeeze by, so the need is still growing.
“I’ve been in the area since I was 3, I love Blackfoot,” Jensen said. “I never cease to be amazed when I see people here come through for others. It’s very humbling to work on these projects and see the unity. We appreciate our community and everything they provide for us, on a day to day basis. If this provides one small way to help, it’s worth it. None of this would be successful if it were not for the community being so generous and compassionate. We need to check on our neighbors, check on the elderly.”