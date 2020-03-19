BLACKFOOT – The announcement of the suspension of all spring sports by the Idaho High School Activities Association may have come as a complete surprise to many people, most of all the athletes and coaches who had already spent countless hours of preparation getting ready for seasons that had just only begun.
Some of the softball and baseball teams may have played two or three games if they were lucky, some may not have even been able to get a single game in due to weather or schedule adjustments by teams who just didn’t have time to get facilities ready for play.
Most track teams had gotten in a single track meet, but some were still waiting until this week for their first action of the year.
Golf is totally dependent upon courses being opened before they could even get outside to play a round or two. Most of them were scheduled to begin play this week, weather permitting.
As for tennis, that is one of the later starting sports in the spring and is greatly effected by wind and rain and whatever else that Mother Nature can throw at us, so that, like golf, is usually one of the last sports to get underway in the spring.
This is the first of several articles that will deal with what the players, coaches, and athletic directors have had to deal with since the IHSAA made its announcement of the suspension of all sports that we all hope will be able to get back onto the fields and tracks and other venues to play the games that we so much enjoy watching.
Kymber Wieland is a junior pitcher for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball program, who burst on the scene as a sophomore a year ago and led the team in wins during a fabulous campaign that saw the Lady Broncos win 20 games during the season.
Wieland was already off to a quick start on the year, with a pair of complete game wins, the first over 5A Madison and the second against the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks in Twin Falls.
‘I think that the announcement of the suspension of the season caught us all by surprise,” Wieland said. “We were just finding out exactly what kind of a team we had and where our strengths and weaknesses were that needed some work. We had been working really hard to get ready for the games and then, just like that, it was all taken away.”
Wieland had been working hard all winter indoors, partly because the Broncos had hired a new head coach and she was learning what was expected of her and what her new coach was going to want and she would also be throwing to a new catcher this year, so there were things that needed some attention.
“I think that some of the new adjustments were just fine, no real differences in what I needed to do,” Wieland sand. “There were things that we all still needed to work on, but we returned a pretty good core of players and we knew that we were going to be good this year, so it was just a lot of fine tuning.”
The announcement from IHSAA included some provisions that will hinder teams during the hiatus that has been forced on them. They will not be allowed to have contact with the coaching staff, they cannot meet with other members of the team to practice or play the game in any way, shape or form, and they may not use any of the school’s facilities to work out on their own, whether they be indoor or outdoors.
This seems to be a bit of a hardship on the players simply because the facilities are where the games and practices are supposed to take place.
“It was a shock that we weren’t going to be able to get together for anything, let alone practice,” Wieland said. “I have a new catcher and it sometimes takes a little time for each of us to get to know the other player’s game. That is missing. We can’t use the fields at the school so when I go to throw with my dad, who has helped me my whole life, we have to find another place to play catch and while there are other fields, they aren’t quite what we are used to at the high school.”
Wieland is one of the fortunate ones in the state as she has two younger sisters that she can work out with and an experienced coach in her dad, who is not affiliated with the school, that can help her maintain her form and pitching techniques while this shutdown is going on.
“Dad has always been there for me and he is a great help,” Wieland said. “I count on him all the time, even when I am pitching in a game and he talks to me between innings from the stands or up against the fence. He sees a lot from wherever he is sitting and he always knows how to get me lined out if I am in trouble. He is a big part of what I can do during practice or during a game.”
Her sisters, twins, are also a big relief to have available to play catch with and work on things when the season isn’t going on or at times like this, when the team and teammates are not allowed to get together for a practice.
“We are a pretty close family and we have put together a routine for us for each day,” Wieland said. “We go for walks around Jensen Grove or play catch or sometimes just talk softball and how to react to certain things that come up. It is helping us to become even closer and that is pretty cool.
The day usually starts out with the walk and then some chores around their house and then whatever the parents have lined up for them to do. There is always something that can be done to help out.
“This whole thing is only going to make us stronger and we plan on taking advantage of it,” Wieland said. “I think that it will also help the twins to become better players as well.”
Nobody really knows what the remainder of the season will bring, if indeed there is a remainder to the season. The games that have been lost already most likely will not be able to be made up. The IHSAA has not announced any plans to commence with the season once the set dates have elapsed, which will be April 6, if the suspension isn’t continued longer.