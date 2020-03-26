EDITOR’S NOTE: Various local agencies continue to send out updated information on procedures in handling the COVID-19 outbreak, especially after Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order that was issued Wednesday afternoon. The following is a compilation of notices and statements received.
BINGHAM COUNTY
The Bingham County interim policy for mitigating the impact of COVID-19 was approved and adopted Thursday.
A brief overview is as follows:
- There will be limited staffing and department heads will allow telecommuting where feasible. In the event this occurs there will be a telecommuting agreement to be signed for all employees planning to do so.
- Any Bingham County employee who travels outside the state of Idaho must self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days prior to returning to work. Other travel restrictions are included in the original Coronavirus Policy adopted on March 3, 2020.
A notice has been posted on the front entrance to the courthouse giving directions on contacting the various county departments.
BLACKFOOT FIRE DEPARTMENT
As you may already know, given the COVID-19 pandemic, our health care workers and first responders are struggling to find enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and their patients. As such, the Blackfoot Fire Department is accepting donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) to be distributed to health care workers and other agencies in the Bingham County area.
Donations may be delivered to the Blackfoot Fire Department, 225 N Ash, Blackfoot. For more information, or with specific questions, please contact the Blackfoot Fire Department at 208785-8605.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Following Governor Little’s Emergency Stay-at-Home Order yesterday (3/25/2020), the Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued an emergency proclamation “Order to Self-Isolate for the State of Idaho.”
I encourage our citizens to become familiar with this order. Under this order, the Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in accordance with state law is able to “Impose and force orders of isolation and quarantine to protect the public from the spread of infectious or communicable disease.” (IDC 56-1003(7).
We as your Police Department want to make our main focus as educational to those who unknowingly violate this order. We will only issue citations due to extreme or flagrant violations of this order.
These are emotional, fluid, and dynamic times and none of us has ever experienced anything like this. Please work together as a community and look out for your families, loved ones and neighbors.
Our office has received numerous calls about Governor Little’s statewide stay-at-home order. We as your Police Department support his efforts in trying to slow the spread of this virus.
Please understand that Governor Little is not asking the Police to enforce the stay-at-home order. His goal is to preserve public health and awareness so that citizens self-regulate their day to day activities to lessen exposure by home isolation.
Most Blackfoot residents and businesses understand this and have been doing their part by practicing social distancing so that we can slow the spread of this disease and lessen the possibility of taking COVID-19 home to our families, friends, and neighbors.
Our officers are not going to be asking citizens “why they are out” and “where they are going.” We understand that some of your daily activities are essential for the care of others and your families. The goal here is to raise awareness, and to stay home if you don’t need to be out.
The Blackfoot Police Department will not issue citations, or make arrests pertaining to this order. We want to help educate people on how to keep their families safe and more importantly to keep the community safe, especially the vulnerable and elderly.
In case of any emergency, do not hesitate to call 911. Please do not call dispatch with questions about COVID-19 OR Governor Little’s stay-home order unless you need to report a crime or require medical assistance.
We are fortunate to live in this great state and to serve the citizens of this community. If we all work together, we will get through these uncertain times.
BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF
During this unprecedented time, I wanted to give everyone some clarification as how the functions within Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will be affected pertaining to its day to day operations the next three weeks. The essential functions such as patrol, dispatch and jail will all run as normal.
In regards to inmate visitation, there will be no video visits from within the courthouse, all video visits must be done at home utilizing the GTL system at https://www.gettingout.com/. Driver’s License will be closed (Thursday) and Friday and will re-open on Monday by appointment only. The Idaho Department of Transportation has granted an extension to anyone whose driver’s license will expire from March 1 to May 31. If you fall in to that category, you will have until June 30 to renew your driver’s license. If you need to come into driver’s license you must call ahead and make an appointment the phone number to call is 208-782-3041. We will have personnel available answering the phones to make the appointments. Most other sheriff’s offices are closing their driver’s license or only doing by appointments. It is my understanding that the deadline for acquiring the STAR card is going to be extended a year so everyone should not get into a rush to get the STAR on their card. If you need to just renew your license you can do that online at https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/. If you need to get a duplicate license you can also do that online. If you have a CDL you can also renew online unless you have hazmat endorsement then you must come into the driver’s license office. This is a busy time for the farm workers who are coming from other areas to work and will need to get a license or an ID card so for this reason we will stay open.
We will not be doing fingerprints for the next 21 days nor will we be doing concealed weapons permits due to the State being closed. We will also not be doing Sex Offender registrations for the next 21 days.
When you come into the Courthouse you will be asked by the front door security personnel what you are here for. They will also ask you if you have made an appointment and if you have not there will be a list of all available phone numbers so you can call to make an appointment.
I want to assure people that the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is not going to be stopping people for driving down the road. If you need to drive to the store or doctor’s office that is just fine. If you want to take a walk that is fine also. We are going to make sure that people are not gathering in large groups.
Please do not call dispatch and ask them if you can do something.
I know that this is going to be a burden on the citizens of Bingham County, we are here for you and we will get through this.
FORT HALL TRIBAL GOVERMENT
Tribal Government is operating with essential staff only and all non-essential staff have been ask to stay at home, only travel for necessities, i.e. groceries, pick up medication or go to the Doctor. Tribal Elections have been postponed. The Tribes are committed to mitigate and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and reduce the exposure to the community. The Tribal Casinos/Hotel and the food establishments have been closed since March 20. The Tribal grocery store is at reduced hours and special hours for elderly shoppers. The store is also limiting the number of items that may be purchased by a customer. Notice is further given, that it is greatly advised that the public take preventative precautions and measures.
BLACKFOOT ANIMAL SHELTER AND RESCUE
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue (BASR) will be limiting its public counter services at least through April 15 to help combat the spread of COVID-19. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but please know that we at the BASR are doing our part to help slow the spread of this disease. In addition to public health and safety, our shelter animals remain our top priority. We will continue to offer modified opportunities for the public to visit the shelter and redeem lost animals. It is imperative that animals continue to exit our shelter for their health and well-being, and to ensure we have open spaces available for incoming animals in need. We appreciate your patience and support during this unprecedented event.
Beginning March 25, our services will be impacted in the following ways:
Shelter Services:
The BASR will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter doors will be locked during that time and shelter visitors will be directed to contact staff at 208-785-6897 for assistance. Where possible, we are requiring appointments to be made, in advance, for services. You can call the shelter at 208-785-6897 to make an appointment. If you are not serious about adopting, please refrain from coming into our facility to ensure the health of staff. Additionally, we ask that if you are sick, please do not make an appointment. The staff will be following the six-foot distancing recommendation as well.
The following services will be offered at the shelter by appointment and visitor access will be limited to:
- Adoption Meet & Greets and adoption paperwork.
- Lost Pet Redemption
- Injured or aggressive stray animal intake.
- Emergency Owner Surrenders — We will accept emergency owner surrenders only. All other surrenders will be asked to wait until further notice. Please call ahead 208-785-6897 if you wish to surrender your pet so that we can evaluate our kennel occupancy to see if we can accommodate your pet safely.
- Stray Intakes — We will still accept stray dogs and cats (injured cats only) found in City of Blackfoot or Bingham County through normal processes.
Animal Control officers will still be responding to calls for loose and vicious animals.
To see a list of our dogs and cats, visit our Facebook page, Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue. Go to photos, then albums, then click the album 2020 dogs available for adoption. If you have specific questions about an animal, you can give us a call 208-785-6897 or message us on our Facebook page.