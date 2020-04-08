At this point, there seems to be a bit of a slowdown in major updates on the coronavirus pandemic where it concerns Bingham County, and that’s not a bad thing. But, if you’re a superstitious person, please ... knock on wood.
Whether you’re a superstitious person or not, please ... stay the course.
There’s a bit of a sense of optimism creeping into the picture. One story inside today’s edition of the paper details a study that says that if Idahoans practice full social distancing, the toll of the new coronavirus on the state’s hospital system might not be as heavy as first feared — and the number of cases may begin to level out soon.
Before getting overly optimistic and running out the doors to give our family, friends, and neighbors much-missed hugs and kisses during the stay-at-home order, do this in order to keep numbers from spiking: stay with the stay-at-home order until it’s officially lifted. This thing isn’t over yet. We want to keep numbers lllllooooowww.
Keep up the hand washing and sanitizing. Keep up the social distancing. Stay home unless absolutely necessary. Keep wearing those masks whenever possible while out in public (like my new mug shot to go with the column). Keep crowds very small.
Stay. The. Course.
But we are seeing little signs that we’re at the very least adjusting to this situation. I was walking through the aisles of Ridley’s late a couple of nights ago and there were two big pallets of toilet paper sitting in the aisle between the bread and the eggs. On Tuesday and Wednesday, I saw more toilet paper on the shelves in stores than I’ve seen in weeks.
What a sad barometer that is.
But, we do have a couple of updates, one from Sheriff Craig Rowland and another from Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress.
STATEMENT FROM SHERIFF ROWLAND
“Effective April 13, 2020, the Bingham County Driver’s License will be closed on Monday and Friday. You can call 208-782-3041 and leave a message on their phone and they will return your call and make an appointment for you for Tuesday through Thursday.
“Remember you can renew your license online at itd.idaho.gov.
“When you enter the courthouse you will be asked a series of questions and have your temperature taken. If you have a fever of more than 100.0 you will not be allowed into the courthouse.
“I hope that this will be very temporary and will only last until the 1st of May.”
UPDATE FROM BRIAN KRESS
“Parents & Patrons,
“Boy, for once I can honestly say there have not been too many new developments since my last update. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to clarify a few things and address some questions that have come our way.
“1. Is school cancelled for the rest of the year? Well, sort of. As I stated in my previous update, the State Board of Education has extended the statewide ‘Soft Closure of Schools’ to the end of their school calendars. This means we will continue providing meals and work for our students through June 4, 2020.
“2. How will schoolwork look moving forward? I have tasked our administrators to shift from a content (material) approach to a mastery approach in order for students to earn credit or advance toward grade level promotion.
“3. What is mastery learning and what should I expect? Rather than having students complete a large array of worksheets or such, mastery learning focuses on the essential skills a student needs in order to be successful moving forward. I have asked our administrators to work with their teachers to develop a variety of tasks/projects students could do to demonstrate mastery of the needed skills. Each grade level or secondary course will provide students with a number of options to show mastery. Schools will provide the specifics as to what is needed for a student to show completion.
“4. When should I expect to see this shift to mastery? I have asked our administrators to be ready to distribute the mastery content and expectations beginning next week on Tuesday, April 14th. Please look for more information from your child(ren)’s school for specifics.
“5. What happens when my child has completed the mastery tasks/projects? I will address the official answer to this question, followed by what will happen in my household. Once a student has completed and turned in the tasks/projects, the student will receive a “P” for passing the class. Once that has occurred, essentially the student has completed the necessary work for the grade level/class. If a student or family (like my family) desires more work for a student, they can either request more work from the school or utilize the online supplemental material provided.
“6. Why will no letter grades be given for classes this trimester? The COVID-19 situation has truly caused us to do things that are definitely outside of our comfort zone. Without having students in school, there is no way we can assure equal access to support and equal opportunity for success. The only way we can address proper grading is to issue a “P” for PROFICIENT mastery, and an “I” for INCOMPLETE mastery.
“7. How can our students recover items from their desks/classrooms? This is something we are currently working to resolve. If a student needs to return to the school building to collect items, we will let you know when we have worked out the details.
“8. What about school registration? Prior to the COVID-19 situation, we had moved our scheduled registration date to April 15th. I must admit with our current situation our focus has been nowhere near school registration.
However, registration is an important part of our planning for the upcoming school year. We will need to postpone our spring registration until April 29th. We apologize for any inconvenience. This timeframe will allow us the opportunity to make the needed adjustments under our current situation. Please stay tuned for more information.
“9. What about high school graduation? One thing I have learned from the COVID-19 situation is that things can change on a moment’s notice. With that in mind, there is only one thing I can make certain: Both BHS and IHS graduation will occur on the scheduled dates; June 4th and June 6th respectively. The specifics regarding how those ceremonies will look are currently being discussed. If current social distancing guidelines are lifted, we are fully prepared to hold a traditional graduation ceremony. However, in an attempt to be prepared we will also make preparations for a virtual ceremony. We have discussed this with our administrative team, and I am confident regardless of the situation we will have a great celebration of our graduating class. Stay tuned for more information!
“10. What can we do if our child(ren) have not progressed to the level we want as a family? Again, since this is a continually evolving situation, we do not have a specific plan to date. However, I assure you we will have something setup to address this prior to the start of school in late August.
“I hope this update addresses some of the more lingering questions you might have about our current situation. If you have more questions, please feel free to contact me at: kresb@d55.k12.id.us or reach out to your child(ren)’s school via a phone call. The school phone numbers can be found on our website: https://www.d55.k12.id.us/ click the ‘Schools’ tab and select elementary or secondary. This will give you the phone number for each school and a link to the principal’s email.”