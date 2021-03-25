POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Board of Health met on Thursday morning for their biweekly meeting to discuss the current status of COVID-19 and the extent of vaccinations in the eight-county district.
Information was presented on the arrival of the next shipment of vaccines as well as the expedited changes to the dates of who and when each age group will be able to receive a vaccine and the concerns of Bonneville and Madison counties peaking as the worst areas in the nation.
Newly elected board Chairman Vaughn Rassmussen opened the meeting to SIPH Director Maggie Mann to explain the current details in the area to the board members.
Mann showed comparisons of the health districts across the state in comparison to District Six (SIPH) and District Seven (Eastern Idaho Public Health) which makes up the majority of Eastern Idaho. Adding to the issues were reports of verification that two additional variants have been reported in Eastern Idaho following DNA sequencing tests.
The additional information and the continued problem zone in the neighboring district would be a point of concern for Mann who did not pull punches when stating that they were noted as the worst in the nation. Mann’s comparison was not all negative as she noted that the SIPH district has seen nearly a 2% change from last week to this week in percent positivity ratings, and is inching closer and closer to the sub 5% positivity rate at a current rate of 5.2%.
Mann changed her focus to the next part of the meeting — the announcement of plans to receive 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on top of the normal allotment of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were expected. Mann noted that because of the ramping up of vaccinations, on April 5 everyone who wants to receive a vaccine will be eligible regardless of medical precursors or issues.
Mann wanted to make one more bit of information clear following a question from a member of the board. She was asked about the cost incurred by the person who wants the vaccine as he has heard of some locations asking for the person to pay for it. She noted that they are allowed to charge an administrative fee to insurance but cannot ask someone to pay that out of pocket or charge for the vaccine.
If they ask for payment for vaccine, that information needs to be provided to SIPH so the proper information can be provided to the location and to protect the people attempting to be vaccinated. Vaccines are paid for by the government and cannot be charged to the patient.
After discussing the status of COVID and vaccines, the board members changed gears, focusing on the current threat level of COVID-19 in each county in the district. In motion after motion, county commissioners from each of the eight counties presented why they feel why they should be in whichever risk level their county should be in. Only Bear Lake, Bingham, and Oneida counties would stay above the minimal risk level — all would be in the moderate risk despite Bingham County cresting past the high risk threshold once more and Bear Lake dipping into the minimal risk area.