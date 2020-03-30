SHELLEY — Members of the Shelley City Council met outside City Hall Monday afternoon and followed the six-foot distance protocol in voting to affirm the city’s local emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe first signed the declaration March 23. The declaration opens up aid through federal funding, Pascoe said.
The declaration says the emergency exists because “the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the City of Shelley and requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health, and property.”
Pascoe said city leaders around the state meet once a week to hear from the governor to review the situation, and that nothing new had been reported in the latest meeting except to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Pascoe urged Shelley residents to support local businesses to help them stay in business, noting that local restaurants are providing drive-through or curbside service where available.
“We will put phone numbers on the city website so people can call in an order and restaurants are giving curbside service if there is no drive through,” he said. “We encourage everyone to support the local community so people can stay in business through this crisis, which hopefully gets over soon.”
He stressed the importance of social distancing with residents staying six feet apart, asking parents to teach their children the proper distance using two yardsticks in length.
“We want people to go into parks and enjoy playing with their kids, if other people there stay six feet apart,” Pascoe said. “Right now we seem to be in good shape, as long as we practice keeping our hands clean, be careful what we touch, and keep that six-foot distance.”