BLACKFOOT – As vaccines continue to roll out across the United States and Idaho, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District announced Monday that the age group of 55-64 and those in the age group that work in the state of Idaho are the next priority group to receive the vaccine.
Previously, the priority was to those who were elderly and at risk of severe complications caused by COVID-19, up to and including death.
The state of Idaho began rolling the vaccines out as soon as they were received — adding the number of vaccinations provided on the Idaho coronavirus website — and continues to see a downturn in case numbers since.
Idaho hit an all-time high in active cases during November and December, causing strain on the medical system and leaving the people of Idaho in a crisis. It would be only weeks into January when Idaho would make the turn toward a more positive outlook during the pandemic for the first time since spring in 2020. Even amid progression toward fully reopening the state, infection rates were holding, providing some correlation between the vaccine rollout and the lower numbers of infection.
Now, as the state moves to the next age demographic, the hope remains that the case numbers will decrease again. President Joe Biden has announced that he has hopes of speeding up the amount of vaccine rollouts across the nation and a rising potential of seeing the majority of vaccines distributed by the end of May; the original plan had vaccine distribution much slower, taking an additional five months to reach the public. Assuming the producers can meet the demands, that would mean that the remaining age groups will start being vaccinated in the next two months.
For questions regarding the current rollout, please contact SIPH. Schedule an appointment for the vaccine through a primary care physician or through a pharmacy. Make sure to ask for clarification on any possible side effects and conduct some research regarding the three possible brands that have been used in Idaho — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The first two are two-dose vaccines while the Johnson & Johnson requires only one.