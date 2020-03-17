BLACKFOOT — The Snake River and Aberdeen school districts have joined the other public school districts in the county in closing schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on the Snake River district’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, “the Snake River School District will be closed March 18-April 5. Please contact your child’s teachers for home learning activities. Teachers will be using a variety of methods to provide students and families with home learning materials.”
Aberdeen schools will be closing Thursday until further notice, according to Superintendent Jane Ward. She said Tuesday the district will be trying to provide instructional services. Beginning March 30, the district hopes to provide online services and packets. Patrons are asked to check the district’s website at aberdeen58.org.
“We hope to be back by April 6, we just have to listen to what the national and state recommendations are and go with that,” Ward said.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to have ripple effects in various areas of the county with closures and adjustments.
The Shelley Senior Center is closing for eight weeks for congregate meals and all activities.
They will continue Meals On Wheels for the time being, and the Circuit Breaker program will still be scheduled for Friday because of more limited risk.
Grocery stores are adjusting hours to restock shipments, closing an hour early. The Blackfoot Movie Mill is closing on a “week-by-week” basis, according to owner Kent Lott in a Facebook video, in order to keep customers safe.
The Bingham Crisis Center’s “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event has been postponed.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland issued an executive order Tuesday, saying that due to the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho there will be some changes in the driver’s license department.
The driver’s license office will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon for one hour for lunches and for cleaning, re-opening at 1 p.m. and closing at 4 p.m. for cleaning.
Rowland said there will be a limit on the amount of people who can be in the driver’s license office at a time. This limit will be two people who are being helped and two people who are waiting in the room, the rest of the people need to remain in the hall and wait their turn to go into the office.
“Please be patient with us as we try and give the citizens the service that they expect,” Rowland said. “These changes will be in effect for the next two weeks then I will re-evaluate this order.
“Gov. Little has given everyone an extension on their driver’s license for 90 days. He is working with our federal partners to get an extension on the STAR card. The 90-day extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expires between March 1 and May 31 of 2020, you will have until June 30, 2020, to renew. Many of these can be renewed online. Commercial driver’s licenses will not qualify for this extension.”