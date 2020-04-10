BLACKFOOT — “BeTheLightID” Friday night was designed to be a coast-to-coast celebration of high school seniors, many of whom have been out of school for some time and are simply waiting for the final judgment of whether they will be allowed to celebrate graduation.
That is the effect that COVID-19 has had on schools throughout the United States. In Idaho, word has been passed down from the Idaho State School Board that a “soft closure” will remain in effect for the rest of the school year, leaving many districts and high schools searching for ideas on how to conduct graduation and give recognition to their graduating seniors.
An almost eerie setting was found at Blackfoot High School’s football field as, precisely at 8:20 p.m., Principal Roger Thomas flipped the switch to turn on the lights at the stadium and those who were waiting in cars for blocks and blocks witnessed first hand just what the stands, press box, and field looked like without anyone sitting in them or waiting for a game to begin on the lush green grass of the gridiron.
It was likened to what Arlington Cemetery would look like at 6 a.m., before there was any activity on the grounds. In this case, there would be no activity. There weren’t any people on the field or circling the track or manning the stands and press box, just emptiness.
The cars began their route surrounding the stadium and winding their way around the neighborhoods surrounding the field and through the parking lots of the high school, horns honking and students shouting out to one another, but this was not to be a gathering of friends as social distancing was observed, just like it had so many other events this spring.
“We have been asked to adhere to the CDC guidelines tonight,” Thomas said. “The cars will be able to circle the field, but they cannot congregate or form groups within the grounds of the high school.”
Many tears were shed from the cars as they circled the field and many seniors were shouting to one another as they passed in the opposite direction.
“This may be the best that we get under the circumstances of this year,” one senior who asked to not be identified said. “We all love each other and we appreciate what people are trying to do for us with this celebration, but we feel that we are owed a graduation ceremony. We earned it and we should have it.”
Schools up and down the I-15 corridor were all taking part in Friday’s celebration, just as schools from the eastern seaboard to the west coast of California, Oregon, and Washington were all at their high school fields, where the lights were turned on at precisely 8:20 p.m. and left on for at least 20 minutes. Some were left on a great deal longer as fans, parents, friends and relatives were saying goodbye to the seniors of their local high schools.
FIRTH
A brilliant sunset glowed on the horizon as vehicles and people gathered outside the fence at the Firth High School football field. FHS Principal Keith Drake ran the siren on a Shelley-Firth Fire District truck to signal the beginning of the event at 8:20, making sure to advise anyone making their way to the football field to ensure proper distancing.
Music played from the field’s PA system as some people walked onto the field. Others stayed in or on their vehicles in the parking lot, which had a steady stream of well-wishers to honor Firth’s seniors.
SHELLEY
Several miles to the north, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles could be seen from well off down Highway 91 on the south side of town, lining the west side of the football field.
No one went on the field itself, but the parking lot had a large number of vehicles with people inside or sitting on them. Horns blared off and on, with the real noise coming from the emergency vehicles’ sirens and air horns from semi trucks blasting away, making their way through the parking area.