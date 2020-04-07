With everything going on, there’s no time like the present to be reminded about some helpful ways to reduce any anxiety, nervousness, or stress you or a loved one may be experiencing.
Fresh air
Go for a walk in your local park or neighborhood, but maintain social distancing from others around you. Getting fresh air on a daily basis, whether you’re told that you can go outside or not; even sitting by an open window can be beneficial. And spending time in nature can be very therapeutic.
Connect with others
Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Social isolation can be a very dangerous thing, especially of adults 70 years or older. To combat this, video technology is extremely powerful. Make sure you’re calling your parents or relatives every day, even a video chat can make a huge difference. This is an opportunity to learn if you’ve been reluctant to use technology in the past.
Relaxing activities
There are so many free meditation and mindfulness programs online. In addition, there are a lot of things you can listen to online, such as podcasts and online books, which can really help you to relax. Further, doing puzzles, reading, and cooking can also be meditative as well. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
Maintain a routine
Try to stay in a routine and maintain structure. Having a light schedule will give you things to look forward too and keep your mind on track. Even schedule, for example:
- 9:30 a.m.: Take daily medications
- 10:30 to 11 a.m.: Low-impact exercise for 30 minutes
- 11:30 a.m. to noon: Read a book for 30 minutes
- Noon: Prepare for lunch
Eat well to stay healthy
Look after your physical-self and continue to eat as well as possible. (You can even do that with dried goods.) Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
Exercise
You don’t have be extreme, but make sure to include some physical activity into your daily routine, such as stretching, jumping jacks, light yoga, or Pilates.
Remember, You’re Not Alone
