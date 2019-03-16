“Wolf Pack,” by C. J. Box (Adult Fiction)
The good news is that Joe Pickett has his job back, after his last adventure in The Disappeared. The bad news is that he’s come to learn that a drone is killing wildlife — and the drone belongs to a mysterious and wealthy man whose son is dating Joe’s own daughter, Lucy.
“Merci Suarez Changes Gears,” by Meg Medina (Junior Fiction)
Thoughtful, strong-willed sixth-grader Merci Suarez navigates difficult changes with friends, family, and everyone in between in a resonant new novel from Meg Medina.
“Watch Your Back,”
by Clair Poulson
(Adult Fiction)
When local radio personality Bronson Melville is accused of murder, the crime appears to be one of passion. The case should be open and shut. But as Detective Gage Tipton soon discovers, this homicide is just one piece in a diabolical puzzle that will test his instincts to their limit.