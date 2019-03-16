Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald DVD
Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.
Long Journey Home (Longing for Home) (Volume 4)
Both Maura and Ryan desperately need the Claire farm, for their own futures as well as those of the loved ones who depend on them. Neither can remain in Hope Springs without the house and land, but only one can claim it in the end.
The Whispers
Eleven-year-old Riley believes in the whispers, magical fairies that will grant you wishes if you leave them tributes. Riley wishes for his mom to come back home. She disappeared a few months ago, and Riley is determined to crack the case.