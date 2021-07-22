Not enough can be said about the women pioneers that worked as hard alongside the men to build a new world for the Mormons who made the trip across the country seeking religious freedom. These women were not only mothers, wives, and housekeepers, they served the community in many different ways. Although this list will not be completely inclusive, it will shine a light on those who dedicated their lives to ensuring the future of the pioneers through their last days on earth.
JANE ELIZABETH MANNING JAMES (1813 – 1908)
Jane Elizabeth Manning James was an African-American woman who joined the church when she was baptized in Connecticut in 1842. She would make the trek to Nauvoo, Ill., after being denied passage on a ship. James along with other members of her family would make the 800-mile trip to Nauvoo where she would become a servant to Joseph and Emma Smith. She was invited to live with the Smith family and was asked on many occasions if she would like to be adopted by the Smith family to which she turned the offer down repeatedly. James was one of a very small select few that was allowed to see the Urim and Thummim, which were used to translate the golden plates into the Book of Mormon.
James would serve the Smith family until Joseph and Hyrum were murdered after turning themselves over to the authorities. Joseph and Hyrum were in the Carthage jail when they were assassinated. Following this travesty, James would serve Brigham Young and would marry Isaac James. Isaac was born a free man and converted to the church. Their marriage would only last a few years, but would not hinder her faith; James would serve the church for the remainder of her life.
Joseph F. Smith would remember the love and care that Joseph and Emma had for James and eventually would seal James to them in the temple, but because of church policies at the time, a proxy was needed to fulfill the role of James. Bethesba would serve as her proxy. Later, in 1979, James would again receive a blessing by proxy when President Spencer W. Kimball had a revelation that black people could receive the priesthood.
MARY FIELDING SMITH (1801-1852)
Mary Fielding would be the second wife to Hyrum Smith whose first wife died in childbirth with their fifth child. Mary was not sure that she wanted to step into the role of stepmother, but fell in love with Hyrum and would soon become pregnant with Joseph F. Smith who would go on to become the sixth president of the church.
Smith would have to learn to be resilient quickly — Hyrum would be arrested and jailed shortly into her pregnancy with Joseph. While in custody, Hyrum and his brother Joseph would be murdered. With no reason to stay in Nauvoo, Smith would join into the wagon companies heading to the Great Basin in 1846. Her company leader was not very kind to Smith, accusing her of being a burden on the group because she could not do men’s work. Smith vowed to beat him to Salt Lake, which she did.
With the little she had, she moved her children across the Midwest to the new home of the Mormon settlement with hopes of a better future for their people. She would go on to pass away from complications caused by pneumonia at the age of 51.
SUSA YOUNG GATES (1856 – 1933)
Susa Young Gates was the daughter of Brigham Young and his 22nd wife Lucy Bigelow Young. Her legacy surrounded her desire to push women’s rights and suffrage. As a child she attended what was then University of Deseret — present day University of Utah — and would marry Alma Dunford, bearing two children in their five years of marriage. Later she would marry Jacob F. Gates and they would serve missions to places like the Sandwich Islands.
Susa was known for her ability to write and was often found published in Deseret News and the Inter Mountain Republican papers. She also founded the Utah Women’s Press Club as well as the Relief Society Magazine in 1915. Her life was dedicated to women and would be considered a modern-day feminist for her desires to create equality for women and men.
ANSTIS ELMINA SHEPARD TAYLOR (1830-1904)
Anstis Taylor started her adult life as a schoolteacher at the age of 16 and would convert to the church after seeking answers from God about the truth. Taylor would feel a sense of understanding and ease come across her when she explored the Mormon religion, praying that she would be able to differentiate between the truth and what was false. Her prayers were answered when she read through the doctrine. According to LDS.org, Anstis Taylor would know that her parents would not approve of her joining the church, but refused to keep her convictions silenced, so she was baptized and joined the church formally.
Anstis would marry George Hamilton Taylor in Omaha, Neb. They would decide that the trek to Salt Lake City was their destiny. The Taylors would have seven children, losing three at very young ages. After making the journey to Salt Lake City, Anstis’ future would be about the church where she would answer several callings of service. Arguably the largest calling she served was the first Young Women general president in 1880, and she held this position until she passed away in 1904, at the age of 74.
Taylor is known for overseeing the first publication of the monthly periodical known as Young Woman’s Journal, as well as the organization of the first Young Women Conference and the designation of Tuesday night as Mutual Night.
Anstis dedicated her life to advancing the church in any way she could. Historical records suggest that Anstis went by her middle name Elmina more often as she grew older.
These impactful women helped form the church into the shape that we see today. Without their key actions during their lives, it is unknown where these programs would be today — or if they would even exist.