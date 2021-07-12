After Joseph Smith formed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the relocation of the Mormon faith began. Smith had a revelation suggesting that the land of their people would be near Jackson County, Missouri, where the second coming would take place and the city of Zion would be erected. This religious and holy ground would be what drew thousands of Mormons to the area, causing strife between the Mormon settlers and the non-Mormon people.
It would not be the settling that caused problems but rather the differences that they brought to the area. A large portion of the Mormon settlers were coming from areas that had already abolished slavery whereas in Missouri, slavery was still alive and well. Other impacts that the Mormon movement created included their ability to control the local economy by positioning funds and aligning purchases. The Mormons’ purchasing power would cause strife between the locals and eventually cause issues to the point of conflict.
ERADICATION FROM JACKSON COUNTY
The settlements of Mormon families would continue to put pressure on the other settlers, inevitably creating differences that would push to a boiling point. The locals would finally start moving in on the Mormon settlers, driving them out of Jackson County, Missouri. The forceful relocation of the Mormon settlers would push them to nearby areas and would ultimately land them in Clay County.
Once again the Mormon settlers would be facing an issue, but Alexander William Doniphan of Clay County pushed the Missouri state government to establish a county just for the Mormon settlement and name it Caldwell County. The state government would begrudgingly decide to do this and the Mormon settlers would begin purchasing up all of the land and some land that was reserved for Daviess and Ray counties.
In Caldwell County, the Mormons established the city of Far West, Missouri, and would begin with creating their local business as well. The Elder’s Journal would take form, creating a Mormon publication to provide the news to their people. The settlement would be short-lived as those who wanted the Mormons gone now had a working plan that they had used before.
DAVIESS COUNTY EXPEDITION
At this point, the Mormons had been forced to relocate multiple times at the hands of local militias, some of which burned their homes to the ground and killed some of the Mormon men. The battles, hatred, chasing, and prejudice had run the Mormons into Daviess County where General David R. Atchison wrote a letter to Governor Lilburn Boggs asking him to visit the area and help provide civil rest to the area in hopes that the repeated cycle would be broken. “I would respectfully suggest to your Excellency the propriety of a visit to the scene of excitement in person, or at all events, a strong proclamation” as the only way to restore peace and the rule of law.” The pleas would fall on deaf ears and lead to more battling in the area shortly after.
The Mormons would not stand for being treated this way and would make a stand in Daviess County under the direction of Mormon Judge Higby, who told Colonel George Hinkle to protect the Mormon settlements in Daviess and surrounding counties. Small scouting groups would also be formed allowing the Mormons to go on the offensive for the first time. They would pick up arms and fight back. The county seat, Gallatin, would eventually be plundered and burned, listed as being “totally gutted” by the Mormon settlers who had been previously driven from their homes in the past and who were now looking for revenge on those who had wronged them. The Mormon parties would end up demolishing the settlements of Millport and Grindstone Fork, burning and plundering the homes of non-mormons in the area.
By the time the Mormon militia had finished, nearly every Missourian home had been destroyed and the owners driven out of Daviess County. The settlers would seek refuge in surrounding areas. According to historical documents, one witness stated, “We could stand in our door and see houses burning every night for over two weeks ... the Mormons completely gutted Daviess County. There was scarcely a Missourian’s home left standing in the county. Nearly every one was burned.” Even those who had been reported as being friendly to the Mormons were not spared. Houses and storefronts of those who aided the Mormons during the hard times were treated the same as those who did not help the Mormons, their businesses or homes were burned to the ground. One Mormon leader, John Corrill, noted that it did not take long for some of his fellow Latter-day Saints to begin enjoying the burning and plundering, carrying out far more than needed. Others would claim that some of the Missourians burned their own homes down to implicate that the Mormons had done it, but there was no proof of this claim and would later be brought to light the Mormon plunderers had carried all of these out.
THE BATTLE OF CROOKED RIVER
The Missourian Militia created a stronghold along the Missouri River creating the Battle of Crooked River. They had been reportedly disarming and forcing Mormons to leave the area which lead to militant action by the Mormon Militia. Three columns would be created by the Mormons to wage their attack, but it would be a battle of advantage that would allow the Missourian Militia to not take as many casualties during the battle. Despite the wounds and deaths sustained, the Mormons would win the battle. This only aggravated things between the parties and would lead to the Mormon Extermination Order.
MORMON EXTERMINATION ORDER: MISSOURI EXECUTIVE ORDER 44
“Missouri Executive Order 44, commonly known as the Mormon Extermination Order, was an executive order issued on October 27, 1838, by the Governor of Missouri, Lilburn Boggs. The order was issued in the aftermath of the Battle of Crooked River, a clash between Mormons and a unit of the Missouri State Militia in northern Ray County, Missouri, during the 1838 Mormon War. Claiming that the Mormons had committed open and avowed defiance of the law and had made war upon the people of Missouri, Governor Boggs directed that “the Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the State if necessary for the public peace — their outrages are beyond all description.”
The Militia and other state authorities — General John B. Clark, among them — used the executive order to violently expel the Mormons from their lands in the state following their capitulation, which in turn led to their forced migration to Nauvoo, Illinois. The order was supported by most northwest Missouri citizens but was questioned or denounced by a few. However, no determination of the order’s legality was ever made. On June 25, 1976, Governor Kit Bond issued an executive order rescinding the Extermination Order, recognizing its legal invalidity and formally apologizing on behalf of the State of Missouri for the suffering it had caused the Mormons.”
DEPART FOR NAUVOO
Once again, distrust and differences would lead to battling between the Mormons and the non-Mormons. What was not expected was the Lieutenant Governor Lilburn Boggs would activate the local militia in the area to force the Mormons from the state for good. According to historical documentation, “In 1833 Boggs passively saw community leaders and officials sign demands for Mormon withdrawal, and next force a gun barrel contract to abandon the county before spring planting ... anti-Mormon goals were reached in a few simple stages. Executive paralysis permitted terrorism, which forced Mormons to self-defense, which was immediately labeled as an “insurrection”, and was put down by the activated militia of the county.
Once Latter-day Saints were disarmed, mounted squads visited Mormon settlements with threats and enough beatings and destruction of homes to force flight.” Author and historian Richard Anderson would collect this information into a piece he wrote named “Clarification of Boggs’ Order and Joseph Smith’s Constitutionalism” where he notes that Boggs helped in the removal of the Mormon settlers from Missouri and would only stop his hunt for total eradication when Joseph Smith turned himself in. Smith would escape the shackles put forth by Boggs’ men, and would meet up with the rest of the settlers in Nauvoo, Illinois, shortly after they settled it.