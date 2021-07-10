The United States of America and the original 13 colonies were founded primarily on religious persecution and with the crown thinking that it would create a trade route for them.
Historically, the religious persecution of people was a driving force that would pave the way for the creation of the land of the free and home of the brave. Although the history and stories of the Days of ’47 generally pertain to the history of the Mormon pilgrimage to the Salt Lake Valley following a long list of attempts to live their lives in peace, none of that would have been a possibility had the pilgrims not ventured to the “New World” because of their religious tribulations.
Starting the trip to the new world in the early 1600s, the pilgrims would find themselves in tough situations that would lead to failing colonial attempts before finally establishing a surviving colony bolstered by the aid from the Native Americans. It would be through the help of the Native Americans that the colonists would be able to survive the harsh winters and begin forging the history of America. Time would transpire through American History, where the colonies would eventually go from being Merchantist for the crown and become united as one with the first Continental Congress. It would be this Congress that would change everything.
Enter the Indian and French Wars that would take place on colonial soil and eventually spread to Europe. It would be these wars that led to trading between Britain and France in order to obtain certain areas of territory that would lead to the expansion west toward the Ohio River. The French and Indian Wars were part of the Seven Years War and would end in Britain ramping up taxes on the colonies. The Sugar Tax would be the first tax that was incurred by the colonies, but it would not stop there. Increased military presence of British soldiers would indicate to the colonists that they were still under the crown’s thumb and would be for some time. It would be these wars that would begin the real unity of the colonies because the men traveled far out of their homes and fought alongside other colonists, creating a union between men of different areas.
As the heat between France and Britain continued, the British military began training colonists to fight alongside them in order to secure the land for the crown. George Washington would be one of these soldiers that was trained by the British Army and would become General George Washington, who played major roles in American history including leading the Revolutionary War and serving as the first President of the United States. It would be this training that would be used as a tool from Britain along with tax dollars collected from the well-to-do British that would drive the wedge between the colonies and the motherland.
The claims of who spent more in the war caused strife. The British elite felt that the colonists did not incur the same level of debt as they had, and the colonists felt that they had the biggest cost — the loss of husbands and sons in the war. This wedge would be what would lead to the Revolutionary War where the colonists would ultimately declare their independence from the crown and begin the formation of the United States of America.
Other moments in history would come into play during the years that would lead up to the Days of ’47 including the Louisiana Purchase, the adventures of Louis and Clark, and the migration west by many groups of people. Although the Mormon religion was not yet created at this point, it would be from this movement west and search for “the correct religion” that would be the first pages in the Latter-Day Saints’ history.
It would be a process of the next 51 years from the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the establishment of Independence, Mo., and the creating of Missouri as a state. From the establishment of 1827 to the migration of Joseph Smith and other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1831, Joseph Smith had asked God for direction. God had provided Smith with the direction to find the Golden Plates and then to translate them, crafting The Book of Mormon. It would be from these plates and God’s divine intervention that be the beginning of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Not long after the creation of the church, the search for Zion would begin.
The settling in Jackson County, Missouri would be the start of the search for Zion, leading Smith and those who believed in him to create a Mormon settlement that would be short-lived. The group of LDS that made the travel would have similar beliefs to those of the time, believing slavery was acceptable because of the Book of Genesis and the curse of Ham. Despite the changes in the Northern States to eliminate slavery in the country, the south doubled down on it with the creation of the cotton gin. It would be this desired expansion that would follow suit and create the Missouri Compromise, meaning that for every free state there would be a vote for a slave state. These moments in history would pave the way up to and including the Days of ’47.