Following the rise of unrest in Nauvoo, Illinois, and the death of Hyrum and Joseph Smith while in custody in the Carthage Jail, Brigham Young would take the helm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Mormons would leave their city for Nebraska where the federal government would provide them with the approval to settle on the Omaha Native American Tribes’ lands near the Missouri River. The move to what would later be named Winter Quarters was in preparation for the trek that the Mormon pioneers would make in 1847.
They would move to their new settlement in the fall of 1846 and start building small cabins and mud houses after living in tents. The settlement would move more than three miles from where they originally planned on settling due to unrest with the local tribes and the need to be near a water source for them to erect a flour mill. The Florence Mill would cost the Mormons $3,000 to build and is the only living structure from their settlement of what is now North Omaha, Nebraska, and was a major contributor to their success on the trail.
The Florence Mill was needed to create flour, mill corn, and mill rye — staples needed to trade with local tribes as well as key components for their travels. Local young men used their crafting skills to create washboards and erect mud houses to make money for trading, but the encampment would struggle with gangrene (scurvy), malaria, and tuberculosis. The settlers struggled to get enough fruit and vegetables into their diets to prevent gangrene and other illnesses, but they would find horseradish and potatoes in the old fort Atkinson. These would help stave off some of the ailments, but ultimately over 300 people would lose their lives at Winter Quarters.
One woman, Louisa Barnes Pratt, wrote in her memoirs from Winter Quarters, ““I hired a man to build me a sod cave. He took turf from the earth, laid it up, covered it with willow brush and sods. Built a chimney of the same … I paid a five-dollar gold piece for building my sod house, 10 x 12. ... A long cold rainstorm brought more severely again the chills and fever. These with scurvy made me helpless indeed! … Many of my friends sickened and died in that place, when I was not able to leave my room, could not go to their bedside to administer comfort to them in the last trying hours, not even to bid them farewell. Neither could I go to see their remains carried to their final resting place where it was thought I would shortly have to be conveyed.”
When spring of 1847 came around and the first group began to make the trek, Brigham Young would sell the Florence Mill to John Neff, who would later make the journey to Salt Lake City as well. Later settlers would continue to renovate the mill and use it for years. The Florence Mill is the only remaining structure from the Mormon settlement that remains standing. Because of the mill, the Turkey Creek would be renamed to Mill Creek.
To prepare for the first journey to the new land, the Mormons built handcarts that they could pack their items on and pull with them. In their carts they would have food, clothing, and personal keepsakes that were important to them. These carts would become the iconic and picturesque item that people think of when they think of the trek to the Great Salt Lake Valley.
North Omaha which includes the area of Florence — formerly Winter Quarters — remains an important area for Mormons. The pioneer settlement now offers different historical attractions and had a temple named Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple dedicated in April of 2001.
PLANS DRAFTED TO HEAD WEST
The Mormons would start to leave Winter Quarters on the same trails as the Oregon and California trails, later named the Emigrant Trail. Young led the first company across the Midwest along the same trails, with only some slight deviations to prevent concerns over water and food access. His column, known as the Vanguard, started the trek nearly a year later than he had intended. Young originally picked the Great Basin as the area that he would want to settle for the Mormons, because he wanted to pick an area that no one else would want to take from them.
After being forcibly moved out of multiple settlements by the Mormons, Young felt it would be best if he served his fellow church members with an area that no one would take, and that no one had settled. To figure this out, he met with mountain men and fellow travelers to get an idea of the area in present-day Utah, and after conversing with Father Pierre-Jean De Smet, a Jesuit Missionary, and later with Jim Bridger about the feasibility of settling the Great Salt Lake area, Young prepared the Vanguard for leaving.
The Vanguard group consisted of 143 men, which included three black people, eight of the Quorum of the Twelve, three women, and two children. They utilized 73 wagons, draft animals, and livestock, and enough food for the group to sustain a full year. They would depart from Winter Quarters on April 5, 1847.