You have to hand it to Disney. First of all, for all of the many videos that are in people's collections with well known titles like "Beauty and the Beast," "Snow White," "Sleeping Beauty" and ... well you get the drift. They were all animated and they were wonderful to watch and almost demanded that they become part of a collection.
In recent years, Disney has taken the next step and converted many of these historic and classic films into real-life characterizations and they have done wonders with them. "Beauty and the Beast" with live actors was a wonderful portrayal of the original and, if anything, was the equal of the original. Disney has done the same with several others and the next in line is the classic movie "Dumbo."
Tim Burton was enlisted as the director, and from all reports that are coming in indicate that he is doing a remarkable job. He doesn't stray too far from the original story line as this is still a story about a young elephant who was born with extra large ears that seemingly get in the way of everything that he tries to do and causes all of the circus animals around him to make fun of him at every turn.
Things, of course, turn around when Dumbo finds out that his extra large ears also give him the ability to fly and the movie takes off as he learns the use of his new-found ability makes him popular and the center of a lot of the new tricks and shows that the circus has to offer.
Surround Dumbo, a CGI creation, with some great actors like Eva Green and Colin Ferrell and Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton and you have a masterpiece in the making. Of course, we all remember when Burton teamed with Keaton on a well-known Halloween tradition in "Beetlejuice," and if that movie didn't make you laugh, nothing in the world will.
This movie may not quite be on the level of a "Beetlejuice," but then again, the early reviews are that it may just be better. It definitely is the best Burton film in many years.
The original 1941 version of "Dumbo" was an instant hit and classic and was quickly thrown into the famous Disney vault for a lifetime before being resurrected and put back into the mix of films that are sold on the shelves of so many stores.
This version of Dumbo may become an instant classic, and if the characters portrayed by the living actors are as good as advertised, this Burton adaptation will be a real treasure down the road. I expect big things from "Dumbo" and eagerly await its debut March 22.