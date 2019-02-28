FIRTH – When you have a position of responsibility in the city of Firth, you can end up wearing a lot of hats.
In his regular day job, Brandon Jolley runs the payables department at Melaleuca. A lifelong resident of Firth, Jolley has served on the city council for 10 years. He's the city council president, and while Mayor Vincent Larsen has been going through a personal battle with cancer, Jolley has been serving as acting mayor. Jolley also serves on Firth's volunteer fire department.
Firth is a small town.
It has a population of 470, nestled between Shelley and Blackfoot toward Bingham County's north side with the town of Basalt being nearby. It's a fairly quiet community that still has some remnants of its history in many of its buildings that line Highway 91, while showing a few splashes of new construction mixed in.
It's seen some glimpses of fame in its time. Former Denver Broncos standout defensive lineman Rulon Jones has a home in the area and owns a taxidermy business in town. A little band called Wolverine Canyon – named after one of the more scenic areas east of town – made a splash for a while after appearing on the show “Star Search,” even releasing a single on MCA Records. It was a band promoted by the late Sam Collet, a former Firth city councilman who was part of the Collet's Bar ownership heritage.
It's still a perfect picture of a small, mostly quiet town.
The biggest concern facing the town in more recent years has been the need to expand and replace its sewer system, but the residents passed a bond issue to handle that concern with a large majority voting in favor, Jolley said.
“We've really appreciated the support of the community on that,” he noted. “This will meet our needs now and in the future.”
Jolley said the city expects the plant to be in operation in about two years, going from a sewer lagoon to a mechanical treatment plant. He and other city officials viewed similar plants in Utah, Kansas, and Wyoming.
The city installed a new crossing light last fall to make it safer for school children crossing the highway, and Jolley boasts of a new walking path that has been found to be popular. Other improvements have included updated curbs and gutters, minor upgrades to the city park, and a beautification project in the river bottoms area with assistance from local Scouts.
“The sewer has been such a big project, we're very excited about that,” Jolley said.
“We are a real small community with good people. Firth is a good family community. We feel safe raising our children here. We have a lot of young families. We are a town with people who help each other out. When we've run into a flooding situation, the people help each other out, filling sandbags, doing whatever it takes to make it through.”
Firth has a thriving community orchestra, Jolley added.
“Last fall we were chosen as Idaho's 'Capital For A Day,' we were visited by (former) Gov. (C.L. “Butch) Otter, and he was pretty impressed with the town. We have good people here.”