The Oregon Trail is one of the most fascinating and interesting parts of American history that you will ever find.
Over a span of around 30-40 years, this trail — and it was literally a trail that left ruts in the ground that can still be seen today — was responsible for several hundred thousand emigrants from the Eastern part of the United States to the Western Coast of Oregon.
The trail also had several break-offs that were used by the Mormon pioneers, the California Gold Rush miners and many people who found what they were looking for, or simply broke down along the way and decided to homestead the land they ended up on.
The main objective, however, was the rich dark earth of the Willamette Valley in Oregon, where perceived riches awaited those willing to sacrifice the travel to arrive there still in one piece.
While there are many tales of Indian tribes attacking the various wagon trains that traversed the Oregon Trail, far more perished due to the perils of dysentery, smallpox, diphtheria, food poisoning and scurvy among other things took far more lives along the trail than did any of the battles with Native Americans.
There were also the perils of the trip itself and accidents often took their toll on the travelers from broken limbs to wagons falling on a repair being attempted on a broken wheel, or injuries incurred when cutting firewood.
A good portion of the trip was over grasslands, where there were thousands of buffalo and other game, providing fresh meat for the travelers, and more importantly, dried animal dung, which burned cleanly, without smell or smoke and produced a hot fire. Many of the travelers, therefore, never cut down trees for firewood, simply would pick up the dried dung in sacks and carry it attached to the wagons.
A vast majority of the travelers also walked alongside their wagons, rather than ride as you see in various movies and television shows. That was to lighten the load on the wagons and save the wear and tear on the oxen and mules who were pulling these things for the near 2,000-mile journey from Independence, Missouri, to Oregon City, Oregon.
The wagon trains, while providing comfort in the fact that they would have as many as 100 people traveling together, only made around 20 miles per day on this journey and it was much tougher when the trains hit the mountain passes, where sometimes five miles was considered a very good day.
Crossing of rivers, especially when the water was high from spring runoff or a recent storm, were also perilous to the travelers as they had to cross in areas where the oxen or mules were swimming rather than placing their feet on ground under the water.
Many a traveler met his fate when drowning because they did not know how to swim or got caught up in the current or were injured by a crossing wagon. Often times, there would be three or four teams that would be hooked together to get a single wagon across the river and a whole day could be spent just getting the wagons across a single river.
Imagine what travel in those days meant when compared to today’s travel in an air conditioned auto at speeds of 80 mile an hour. It would take a wagon train many 12-hour days at least four days to cover the distance that today would take about an hour. That shows you just how difficult things were just to get to a so-called paradise or the promised land.
There were also places where the travelers could get some respite from the hard journey and these were usually the forts that were along the Oregon Trail and offered a safe haven to rest for a day or two and re-supply the wagons who were continually running short on supplies and fresh vegetables and fruit that helped to fight off disease.
There were seven main forts along the Oregon Trail — Forth Bridger, Fort Kearney, Forth Laramie, Fort Hall, Fort Boise, and Fort Vancouver and the Whitman Mission are the ones most often mentioned.
Most were forts manned by troops of cavalry whose main mission was to keep peace between warring Native American tribes, not necessarily prevent or protect the travelers.
There were also missions and trading posts that sprang up at these forts where the travelers could re-supply their wagons and get repairs, often at very high prices for a traveling caravan.
There were also supply wagons that would join a wagon train, stocked with many things that a pioneer might need to replace along the way, but these traders often charged many times the value of the item being sold and gouged the travelers, often trading for items that the travelers were carrying to their destinations and needed to get their new lives started. It really became a dog eat dog world and some wagon trains would ban these “new” travelers from joining their caravans at these various stops along the way.
The really interesting part of the Oregon Trail is that it wasn’t just one set of rutted tracks that the various wagons would traverse. Often times, it was just a general direction that they would be traveling and the two paths could be many miles apart, only rejoining at various river crossings, mountain passes or the forts where they could restock their wagons.
At the time, there were two major trails that left Independence, Missouri, the Oregon Trail which headed to the Northwest and had several cut-offs that were used to get other places, such as the Mormon Trail that headed to Utah, the California branch that headed to the gold mines of California and a few others that would head to Montana or Washington, but a lot of those trails were abandoned because of the treacherous mountains they would have to cross.
It was generally considered much safer to continue on what was known and decidedly the best way to go.
As we begin our eight-day journey along the Oregon Trail, our first section to be covered will be from Independence, Missouri, to Fort Kearney in what is now the middle of Nebraska, but then was part of the Kansas Territory created by the Louisiana Purchase.
Kearney is roughly 60 miles from the present day Lincoln, but was some 340 miles from Independence. The various wagon trains figured that it was anywhere from 15 days to 20 days of travel, depending on river crossings and weather.
Most wagon trains would leave in mid-May for the expected five-month trip, but there were always some who would leave earlier, gambling that they would find good weather crossing the plains and beat some of the summer heat in Western Wyoming and Southern Idaho. Often those wagons trains were found in bits and pieces if they encountered bad weather from a spring storm that could spring up out of nowhere in the high altitudes.
Next up: Fort Kearney and the trip from Independence.