One of the latest Marvel Studios movies, “Captain Marvel”, opened in theaters nationwide just over a week ago, and despite earnings through its first week of over $150 million, it has to be considered a flop.
The movie was brought to the theaters with a great deal of hype and expectations, but the film never delivered on any of its press clippings and advances or even the theater trailers that preceded.
Things weren’t any better after the lead, Brie Larsen, began to boast of her own rendition of the character Carol Danvers, who just never delivered what the film needed most — a believable character that could carry the movie through the most dull of scenes.
The film was supposed to be about a young lady who finds that she has some super powers along the lines of the many Marvel Comic superheroes that burst onto the scene through those very same comic books. Danvers’ character was never fully developed and the expected battle from two warring alien races never materialized in such a manner that a superhero was even needed.
Characters played by Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law were also never fully developed and could have been the good guy-bad guy duo that the film needed so desperately.
When you add in the real lack of any costuming and makeup (the aliens looked like something you would find in a discount Halloween costume shop), people should have been asking for their money back rather than lining up to buy a second view at this film.
I have seen some bad movies in my day, and while this one may not top the list of poor movies, it will certainly find its way into the discussion.
Young adults and kids may find some entertainment value in the movie, but for me, bring me the next installment of a “Star Wars” anytime.
Brie Larson is now coming under attack, even from the maker of the movie in Disney, and this alone may cast some doubt on whether a sequel will be made. A few weeks ago, it was a foregone conclusion.
Whether a sequel is made may totally end up with the final numbers that are posted at the box office and I have a lot of friends who attend movies simply by the number of tickets that are sold. It the total box office gets to $500 million, then I believe a sequel will be made and it could be a case that the sequel will not only be as good as the original, it may actually be better, especially if the critics make their point and Marvel steps up the CGI work on the sequel and makes the characters much more realistic and believable.