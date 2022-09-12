Indian relay race photo (copy)
Miaus Teton (front) won this heat of an Indian relay race at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Teton team ended up winning the national championship Saturday.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby.

“The only thing hotter than the weather during this year’s fair was our grandstand evening events, we sold out for the first time ever three grandstand events, all the others did fantastic,” said EISF Manager Brandon Bird. “The grounds were filled with people who wanted to celebrate our 120-year anniversary and we’re grateful to have had them. It was at times pretty warm. I’m grateful for all of the fair workers, concessionaires and vendors who endured that heat and put on such a great show for everyone to enjoy.”

