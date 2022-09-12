BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby.
“The only thing hotter than the weather during this year’s fair was our grandstand evening events, we sold out for the first time ever three grandstand events, all the others did fantastic,” said EISF Manager Brandon Bird. “The grounds were filled with people who wanted to celebrate our 120-year anniversary and we’re grateful to have had them. It was at times pretty warm. I’m grateful for all of the fair workers, concessionaires and vendors who endured that heat and put on such a great show for everyone to enjoy.”
The fair was not without its share of attention-grabbing incidents as it drew to a close, including a report of a woman saying in a Facebook post and video that she had been injured during a confrontation with a security officer Friday night during the Cole Swindell concert in the VIP section of the grandstand arena.
The woman claimed she suffered a spinal fracture, broken nose, dislocated arm, bruises on her neck, face, arms, head and a major concussion after being forced to the ground after complaints of her spilling beer. At first, the woman claimed excessive use of force by local law enforcement and later said it involved fair security personnel.
The claim brought a response in a statement Saturday from Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft.
“The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers ... involving a EISF Fair patron,” Croft said. “We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the main gate of the Eastern Idaho State Fair involving members of fair security and the alleged victim just before 9:00 PM. No force was used during the contact between the individual in the Facebook Post and the Blackfoot Police Department or Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. A detective from the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division is investigating what took place before law enforcement’s arrival between the alleged victim and fair security.”
Anyone with information about the incident or video evidence was asked to contact Detective Zack Dalley with the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detectives Division at (208) 782-3066 to assist with the investigation.
Fair officials also released a statement Saturday about the incident, saying fair security responded to complaints from several people of a drunk and disorderly individual disturbing others at the concert and passing out. A press release said security located the person and escorted the individual out of the event to the main gate.
The release said that while escorting the woman out, she became combative. Emergency medical personnel assisted security and called an ambulance to transport the woman due to concerns of alcohol poisoning.
“We welcome the investigation by local law enforcement and will continue to work with them to resolve this incident,” Bird said. “We have a tradition of 120 years of family fun, and we strive to have a safe and fun environment for all to enjoy.”
More attention came through social media from the demolition derby with videos of a man who climbed the fence on the north side of the arena, clad only in underwear, who started running around the parked vehicles in the arena before being caught by security and escorted away.
In more positive results from the fair, the local Teton team won the national Indian Relay championship Saturday, with Miaus Teton riding the team’s three horses to victory.