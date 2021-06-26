If there could have been a theme for the combined atmosphere of Aberdeen Daze and Celebrate Blackfoot which both took place Saturday, it would have to be this: "Return To Normalcy."
Both cities put on a shindig that harkened back to the summertime community celebrations of old. For Aberdeen, the community took a year off from Aberdeen Daze in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Blackfoot, there was a celebration in 2020, but it was on a more limited and cautious scale.
What was seen Saturday in both places were signs of people eager to see and talk with each other again. A return to normal. People hugged each other, shared laughs with conversation. There was a hunger for all of it.
Aberdeen's festivities at the city park started in the wee hours of the daylight morning with a pancake breakfast, which was supposed to last until 10 a.m. but went well beyond that, just before the ping pong ball spread at 11 a.m.
Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett said he arrived at the city park around 5:30 so he could help out with getting breakfast started. Unlike the 2019 celebration which kept many people away from the start of breakfast because of chilly temperatures, people at the 2021 edition started lining up for the meal, making a line that stretched across the park, and the demand stayed consistent throughout the morning, Barrett said as he manned a deep fryer while cooking link sausages.
There were vendors, there was the Aberdeen Daze Dash, sidewalk sales, there was the car show, and people jammed the town's main street for the ping pong ball spread.
Just like in years past.
Normalcy.
A 45-minute drive to the northeast, Jensen's Grove was packed for Celebrate Blackfoot with plenty going on to grab people's attention. Entering from the north end of the park, there was the car show. When the time came there for an exhaust competition, fans of finely tuned machines were packed together like pro golf fans as they followed organizers from one car to the next with cars revving as loud as around 130 decibels.
Elsewhere, children played, jumped, and climbed. Vendors lined the park with food and merchandise for sale. At the airport, there was another competition going on of the barbeque kind. BMX riders showed jaw-dropping tricks on their bikes, despite strong winds coming from the north which made the going there a bit rougher.
The only thing not normal for Celebrate Blackfoot this year was the lack of snowmobile races on the lake, but when drought conditions leave hardly any water to race in ...
And this was before even more activities later in the day, capped off by fireworks, wind permitting.
It was a celebration much like years past.
It was ... normalcy