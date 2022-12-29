Bingham County officials facing criminal charges topped the news in the county during the year 2022.
A chronological month-by-month review of the year’s top stories along with photos follow.
JANUARY
The Firth fire station, part of the Shelley-Firth Fire District on Firth’s main street, suffered heavy losses the morning of Jan. 10 in a blaze which totaled equipment and sent one firefighter to the hospital where he was treated and released, with any apparent injuries mostly involving smoke inhalation.
Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham said an electrical problem was an apparent cause of the fire. The state Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene investigating, and Mecham said the 21-man volunteer department would have to wait for its insurance company to investigate.
Mecham said two engines, one brush rig, and two pumpers were all totaled with damage to other trucks.
He said they were able to save all brush rigs but one. One firefighter was able to pull a pumper truck out of the south end of the building away from the flames to start fighting the fire, which had firefighters from Shelley, Blackfoot, and Ammon responding to battle the blaze.
----
A suspect died and a multi-agency investigation was underway after an officer-involved shooting in Shelley Feb. 27, according to Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler.
Mohler said that at 10:44 p.m., a Shelley Police Department officer assisted by a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Fir St., responding to information that a man — identified as John Charles Moreida, 34 — wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was inside one of the apartments.
The warrant stemmed from a previous felony drug charge, Mohler added.
After a short time, the Shelley officer made contact with Moreida inside an apartment, Mohler said. Moreida produced an edged weapon and advanced toward the officer.
In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, Mohler said, the officer was forced to fire his weapon. Immediate life-saving measures were not successful and Moreida was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not physically injured and was placed on paid leave pending the investigation, which Mohler said is standard procedure.
MARCH
A magistrate judge ruled March 2 there was probable cause for the case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to move to district court.
Judge Farren Z Eddins reached his decision after listening to testimony from the victim in the case and the detective who investigated Rowland for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Rowland was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful exhibition or use of a deadly weapon. He was charged after a November 2021 incident in which Rowland admitted pointing a gun at a woman who was chaperoning girls from a church youth group.
The adult chaperone testified during the preliminary hearing that she and the seven girls had been delivering hand-shaped turkey cards, one of which was for Rowland’s wife. Rowland reportedly confronted her with a gun after the girls left a card on his door.
----
Former Blackfoot Mayor C. Dean Hill passed away from causes incident to age on March 8, surrounded by his wife and family.
Hill served two terms on the Blackfoot City Council and two terms as mayor. During his term as mayor he acquired the railroad depot for the city and he, Gary Gifford, Rex Call, and Dean Yancey organized the potato museum. They also started the Blackfoot Pride Days Celebration, now known as Celebrate Blackfoot.
The present City Hall and Library were built during his administration. During his service on the city council, the Jensen Grove Park and Lake were started along with the buildings for the fire department and the swimming pool.
APRIL
Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry held an open house April 9 where people could tour their facility and learn about the services they provide for the community.
While they provide services to people who are going through difficult times, Heart 2 Hand sees itself not just as a food pantry, but also as a community center, located at 190 S. Holmes in Shelley.
“We live in the best community ever,” remarked Jen Worlton, the food pantry director for Heart 2 Hand.
It’s this love for the community that motivated Worlton and other volunteers to form Heart 2 Hand lon July 1, 2021, as the North Bingham County Community Food Bank had to close its operations after being open since 1994. It had been operated by the Methodist church, but a lack of membership meant that they would have to close their doors, the food pantry included.
Instead of letting these services lapse, individuals in the community came together to form Heart 2 Hand, moving into the exact same facility that the food pantry had been operating in for 30 years.
MAY
The Pioneer Canal Builders of Bingham County monument was dedicated on the grounds of the Idaho Potato Museum on May 21 and is now open for the public to view.
The monument is a sign with text etched in metal that honors the early pioneers of Bingham County who started work on building canals that brought water to the area and made life here possible.
“Because of the fortitude of our forefathers, using tools like this and having a lot of determination, we enjoy the beautiful valley that we live in,” said Rulon Hillam, the monument committee chairman and a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers for almost 20 years. “There’s no way they could’ve known at that time that they were starting an effort that would escalate later on to the irrigation systems we have now and make this into the potato capital of the world, but they did it.”
JUNE
Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray retired after a long career with the department June 30. The city held an open house at the fire station in his honor.
Chief Gray had been with the fire department for almost 37 years. He became the department’s chief on July 1, 1995. His retirement was also on his birthday.
Chief Gray explained that the proudest aspect of his career was the personnel that he was able to train and work with over the years.
“The guys and the department itself,” he said. “We have some great personnel. We’ve got some great firefighters and medics.”
Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay also officially retired the same day. The city held an open house in his honor at City Hall.
Chief Gay joined the Blackfoot Police Department in 1983 as a dispatcher when he was still a senior in high school. In 2019, he was appointed as the chief. He described the feeling of retiring as an odd feeling.
“It’s all I’ve done for pretty much all my adult life,” he said.
Chief Gay explained that the part of his career that he is the most proud of is the people he has worked with over the years.
“Police officers are sometimes viewed as evil in the world’s eye,” he said. “But I’ve never worked with a more caring and loving group of people.”
Bryon Howell was appointed as the new fire chief and Gordon Croft was named as the new police chief.
JULY
Blackfoot Police Cpl. Kyle Pentrack and Officer Adam Mann along with Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Kearsley were recognized for performing life-saving CPR on a courthouse employee in May.
The employee who was rescued was April Coburn, who works at the courthouse as a records clerk.
Coburn revealed that she had never seen the officers who saved her life until finally meeting them at the ceremony.
“It was amazing to finally know who they were and get to acknowledge them,” she said. “I’m super grateful for what they did.”
Kearsley explained that he had been tasked with sitting at the jail secretary window that day when he heard someone call for medical when someone started having a seizure. He explained that medical wasn’t on site, so he and the two officers jumped up to help.
“Once we found no pulse, we started the compressions,” he said. “After about six to eight repetitions, the EMS came and took her from there.”
Kearsley saw April Coburn back at work two to three weeks later.
----
Saying that he’d become “a distraction,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced July 25 that he had resigned his position, effective Aug. 1.
Rowland was facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.
The news of his resignation came on the day Rowland had been scheduled to face trial on the charges, but that trial date was called off when Rowland’s defense attorney, Justin Oleson, stepped down from the case, citing a lack of communication between himself and Rowland.
Rowland had served as county sheriff for 12 years.
“I’ve become a distraction,” Rowland said in a statement. “Bingham County must press forward with the work at hand, and I do not want to impede that path. Recent events have, at a minimum, focused on me as an individual. Bingham County must focus on the mission and be dedicated to the business of protecting and serving its citizens.”
AUGUST
Bingham County Commissioners approved the appointment of Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner to the position of interim sheriff Aug. 15. The new sheriff was sworn in at the Bingham County Courthouse the following morning.
----
Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Aug. 22 in which he would plead guilty to aggravated assault.
As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon were dropped.
In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office recommend a sentence of probation and a jail sentence of 10 days that could not be suspended. The deal did not state in what county Rowland would be incarcerated, but did state it would be scheduled at the discretion of that county’s sheriff.
SEPTEMBER
Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers was expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Sept. 10 with the September Slam demolition derby.
“The only thing hotter than the weather during this year’s fair was our grandstand evening events, we sold out for the first time ever three grandstand events, all the others did fantastic,” said EISF Manager Brandon Bird. “The grounds were filled with people who wanted to celebrate our 120-year anniversary and we’re grateful to have had them. It was at times pretty warm. I’m grateful for all of the fair workers, concessionaires and vendors who endured that heat and put on such a great show for everyone to enjoy.”
The fair was not without its share of attention-grabbing incidents as it drew to a close, including a report of a woman saying in a Facebook post and video that she had been injured during a confrontation with a security officer during the Cole Swindell concert in the VIP section of the grandstand arena.
OCTOBER
Interim Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County, according to a probable cause form filed Oct. 13.
Roberts, 55, ran unopposed as a Republican in the Nov. 8 general election. Roberts had been serving as the chief deputy coroner before former county coroner Nick Hirschi left office May 26.
A statement issued and signed by eight elected officials of Bingham County — including the county prosecutor, sheriff, county clerk, treasurer, assessor, and the three county commissioners — requested Roberts’ resignation.
The letter said the pending case was a personal matter and those charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. It said personal distractions must not interrupt the service provided by the coroner’s office and when elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county due to unwanted publicity and negativity.
Roberts was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
The complaint filed in Ada County said that Roberts committed the crime on or about April 13 in Boise. It said that Roberts willfully had physical contact over or under the clothing of the alleged victim without consent and with the intent to degrade, humiliate, or demean the person touched. The complaint alleged that Roberts grabbed a woman’s breasts.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled in Ada County Jan. 6.
----
The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it Oct. 25..
District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland’s door.
Rowland was not taken into custody after the sentencing, as Dunn allowed him to arrange with his probation officer to serve his 10-day sentence.
The sentence brought an end to a case that began in November 2021.
----
Three Bingham County deputy coroners resigned in late October as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts.
The resignations were to take effect Nov. 10, and it appeared they hinged on Roberts submitting his resignation.
The three deputy coroners — Chief Deputy Coroner Stacie Salazar, Dallen Farmer, and Leland Sorensen — reportedly signed a letter requesting Roberts’ resignation, along with a letter from Salazar in which she said she would no longer be a part of Roberts’ “reckless and dangerous behavior.”
NOVEMBER
The Department of Environmental Quality authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its week-long boil advisory, the city said in a notice released Nov. 18.
The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a company out of Rexburg, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue, a city news release said. They assisted with the taking of water samples, observing technicians as the samples were taken, and the city was told that the consultant did not identify any issues with the city’s sampling process.
A boil order went into effect a week ago after samples found coliform and E. coli bacteria in the city’s water system, the third time the city had been under a boil advisory in just over a year. The city’s water department had been injecting chlorine into the water system and flushing the water lines.
DECEMBER
The city of Blackfoot began treating its water through injecting chlorination into the culinary, or potable water system. City officials said the chlorine injections have been kept well at a safe level, and the goal is to prevent E. Coli from infecting the water system.
The city had the injectors for the chlorination up and running on Dec. 15, and they began receiving chlorine residuals by the next day. The chlorination injectors they installed are a temporary system that will operate until the city finishes building its permanent system. Construction is slated to begin in early spring.
The federal regulation for the amount of chlorine that can be safely injected into a water system is 4 parts per million (PPM) and the city has only injected .5 PPM.
