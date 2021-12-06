With your to-do lists growing longer, perhaps you may be feeling a bit frazzled. Making it worse, stress has a way of making you, well, more stressed. By taking a little bit of time to care for yourself during your busy and safe holidays, it can make all the difference in how you navigate through the next month.
This extra anxiety and tension can cause stress hormones to enter your blood stream. If the source of stress goes away, the chemical levels will subside. But if your body is constantly reacting to stress, it can put you at risk with real health dangers, including increased heart rate and high blood pressure. Stress can zap your energy, make you feel restless, irritable and discontent, and increase your susceptibility to illness or disease.
Maintaining healthy habits, planning ahead and taking a few minutes out of your day to focus on relaxation can help you manage your stress levels this holiday season.
1. Maintain Healthy Habits
Don’t let the holidays get the best of the healthy habits you worked hard to establish all year. Try the following:
- Nibble on healthy snacks to help you to resist enjoying too many appetizers and sweet treats.
- Drink more water instead of sugary beverages.
- Rest as much as possible. Even a 15-minute nap can make a difference.
- Stay in your workout routine.
2. Plan Ahead
Set aside specific days for shopping, baking, visiting a friend or two, and other activities. Planning will help prevent last-minute scrambling.
Once you’ve identified your priorities, and how you intend to enjoy the holidays this year, plan how you can meet your expectations in a way that’s safe and responsible. Whether you host a virtual dinner or spend the holidays at home, being creative can help you to have a meaningful holiday season that works for you and your family.
3. Stick to a Budget
Set a budget that works for your financial situation this year. Decide how much money you can afford to spend and then stick to your budget.
4. Take a Break
It’s easy to get wrapped up in everything going on around you and forget about doing what’s best for you. Escape with a book before you start preparing dinner. Listen to calming music. Step away from stress, literally, with a walk outside.
5. Seek Professional Help
If you’re feeling the pressure this holiday season, please know you’re not alone. Many people don’t think about turning to their family doctor to help cope with stress and anxiety. We invite you to come in and meet with one of our qualified family physicians. Our compassionate professionals can help suggest lifestyle changes or prescribe medication when necessary.
Bingham Healthcare Mental Health Counselors
If you or a loved one require the services of a mental health counselor just to talk or vent, please call (208) 785-3800 to schedule an appointment or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Mental-Health-Counselors. Their mental health specialists see patients in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello.
We are extremely grateful for our doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, staff, and especially for you — our patients and neighbors. We are blessed with a community of people like you — people who work hard and respect those around them. We wish to thank everyone throughout East Idaho for trusting us with your medical care this past year. We would also like to thank our vendors, partners, and volunteers, who are vital in helping to keep our facilities running smoothly.