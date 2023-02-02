80 For Brady

This image released by Paramount shows Jane Fonda, from left, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in a scene from “80 for Brady.”

 Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP

Tom Brady has officially — and finally, he insists — retired from the National Football League. Based on his new movie “80 For Brady,” it’s also time that he immediately retire from filmmaking.

No one emerges with glory from this syrupy, undercooked story of four older friends who are determined to see Brady lead an astonishing come-from-behind win at the 2017 Super Bowl.


